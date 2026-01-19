UCLA Adds Former South Alabama Lineman in Portal

The UCLA Bruins continue to rebuild their offensive line, bringing in South Alabama transfer offensive lineman Jordan Davis to the program.

Davis will now join a revamped UCLA team under new head coach Bob Chesney, who was hired last December by the university after firing former head coach DeShaun Foster.

The former James Madison head coach led the Dukes to a 12-2 record in the 2025 season, including an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Now, he takes over at UCLA where has rebuilt a large portion of the roster , bringing in players such as Davis by way of the portal.

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive end Josiah Wyatt (96) rushes the line toward South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Jordan Davis (79) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Davis, a redshirt senior, appeared in 32 games with South Alabama over the past three seasons. In 2024, he helped command an offensive line that allowed the Jaguars to establish numerous program records on offense, including touchdowns (57), rushing touchdowns (32), total offense (5,743 yards), and points scored (447).

In 2023, he was key in helping the Jaguars place third in the Sun Belt in total offense, and with helping running back La’Damian Webb surpass 1,000 yards on the ground.

Prior to joining South Alabama, he spent two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, but saw no action during his tenure there. Out of high school, he was considered the 140th-best player out of Georgia, and the 127th-best offensive tackle in the country by 247 Sports.

UCLA transfer portal update

Davis is one of 40 incoming transfers for the Bruins this offseason. Other offensive lineman they’ve brought in include Mack Indestad (Eastern Michigan), JD Rayner (James Madison), Hall Schmidt (Boise State), Derek Osman (Harvard), Riley Robell (JMU), Carter Sweazie (JMU), and Sean Na’a (Arizona State).

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The new offensive line additions will be tasked with protecting Nico Iamaleava, who is coming back to Westwood for the 2026 season. Iamaleava threw for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last season, being sacked 27 times in the process.

Some of their most notable losses up front include Oluwafunto Akinshilo, and Garrison Blank. Nonetheless, Chesney has more than made up for any losses suffered in the portal, and has rebuilt the Bruins’ offensive line.

After two very disappointing seasons since joining the Big Ten, the Bruins will look to get right in 2026. With a new head coach now at the helm, and plenty of high-impact transfers to boot, UCLA should improve next season, and be in the mix to at least get to a bowl game in 2026.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .