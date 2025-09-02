The Latest Nico Iamaleava Hot Take Following Utah Blunder
Week 1 of college football, when even the most irrational overreactions are taken somewhat seriously.
But when you're Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins, the conversation around an embarrassing 43-10 season opener against Utah doesn't seem irrational in the slightest bit. It was that bad.
On3's Ari Wasserman fired off 20 unfiltered takes after college football's opening week, and Iamaleava's debut was a hot subject. Here's what Wasserman had to say about the former five-star in his Westwood debut:
"It’s no fun piling on players. It just isn’t. But there’s no way to properly articulate how much of a dumpster fire the Nico Iamaleava situation turned into for him. We all had a pretty good idea he hurt himself when he left Tennessee and wound up at UCLA, but watching the Bruins get their heads beat in late Saturday night was a tough watch.
"So let’s get this straight: Iamaleava is making way less at UCLA, has less talent around him and is playing in time slots nobody is going to watch? Say what you want about the system at Tennessee — which has been a hot-button topic the past two weeks — Iamaleava’s situation got demonstrably worse in every single way. And on top of that, you have a bunch of NIL-resenting college football fans hate watching you. Yikes."
Grading Iamaleava's UCLA Debut
Iamaleava finished the night completing just 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. His longest completion came on that only touchdown, 19 yards to running back Anthony Woods.
The redshirt sophomore perhaps did his best offensive work on the ground, rushing for 47 yards on 13 attempts. Many of his scrambles got the Bruins out of tough third-down situations.
However, his passing left a lot to be desired. He was often over- and underthrowing wide-open receivers while they were in stride. His lone interception came when he missed the hands of wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and then fell right into the waiting hands of a Utah linebacker.
Iamaleava's debut was nothing to ride home about, and, considering former UCLA commit Joey Aguilar had a stellar debut for Tennessee, Bruins and Vols fans have been left at odds.
I grade Iamaleava's Week 1 performance against Utah a C.
