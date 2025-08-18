UCLA’s 2025 Season Depends on More Than Just Nico Iamaleava
There’s a lot of hype around UCLA football this year, and most of it has to do with new quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He’s one of the top transfers in the country. Iamaleava's talent and leadership might finally give the Bruins’ offense the boost it’s been missing. But here’s the thing, Nico can’t carry the Bruins all on his own. If UCLA wants to take a step forward in Coach Deshaun Foster’s second season, the defense has to be just as important as the new quarterback.
Can the Defense Keep Up?
- UCLA’s defense has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. In 2022, the Bruins had stars like Leatu Latu and the Murphy twins. They made plays all over the field and helped the team win nine games.
- In 2023, with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the defense looked even better. They were ranked 10th in the nation for their defense and 2nd in rushing defense, piling up sacks and interceptions.
- But in 2024, everything dropped off. With so many players gone to the NFL, the Bruins only managed 22 sacks and gave up 25 points per game. The team finished 5–7, and the defense just wasn’t the same.
Now, the job falls to defensive coordinator Ikaika Mallaloe, who’s back for a second year at UCLA. This is the first time that UCLA hasn’t had to start over with a new defensive coordinator, giving the team a sense of consistency. The Bruins are hoping veterans like Keith Lawrence and new transfers such as Isaiah Chisom can steady the defense. There may even be someone unexpected to surprise Bruin fans, like John Vaughn.
If UCLA’s defense can get back to around 28 sacks, 13–14 interceptions, and at least six fumble recoveries, that could flip two or three games in their favor; the Bruins could push for a bowl game and surprise some people in the Big Ten.
Nico Yamaava might be the star everyone talks about, but UCLA’s season will depend on whether the defense shows up. If they do, this team could shock a lot of people. If not, it might just be another long year in Westwood.