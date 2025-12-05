Bruins on SI: End‑of‑Season UCLA Player Awards Revealed

Here at SI, we’re closing out the season with our annual end-of-year wrap-up, recognizing the Bruins who stood out through a long and unpredictable campaign. As part of that, we’re handing out a series of awards to highlight the players whose efforts truly defined UCLA’s season.

In this article, we will give out four awards: MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Most Under-the-Radar. Here is how they panned out:

Most Under-the-Radar | Anthony Frias II

Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, tackles UCLA's Anthony Frias II during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was an easy choice when picking a player who had the most impact while receiving little to no attention. Anthony Frias II , a senior, didn't have much volume this season, but when he did, it was deadly.

Frias really shone against Maryland and was a key player in the win. Late in the fourth, Frias would rush for 35 yards, setting up the Bruins for a chip shot game winning field goal. Frias was also the Bruins' leading rusher in back-to-back games, without getting a majority of the carries.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA running back Anthony Frias II (22) runs for a first down against Michigan State in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

This season, Frias recorded 24 carries for 183 yards, one touchdown, and 7.6 ypc. In the passing game, he caught 13 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown. With more volume, there is an argument that Frias could compete for some of the other awards in this article.

HM: Rico Flores Jr

Defensive Player of the Year | Key Lawrence

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This award, in particular, was hard to give out, not for a good reason. There weren't many notable defensive campaigns this year for the Bruins. However, Key Lawrence showed that he was the heart of the Bruins' secondary, which performed well.

Lawrence gave his body on every single snap this season. On routine tackles, he would still go for the big hit, and it showed in his stat line. Without Lawrence, this Bruins defense would have struggled more than it did all season.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds a towel with the Michigan State logo after defeating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

This season, Lawrence accumulated 70 tackles (44 solo), one pass defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception, which could have been two if not called back late in the USC game.

HM: JonJon Vaughns

Offensive Player of the Year | Kwazi Gilmer

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While this season wasn't the best season for Kwazi Gilmer , it was still his best season as a Bruin. He started off hot and dwindled throughout the season; however, he left his mark in the USC game, where he caught 10 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Even though he had a slow second half of the season, it was still good enough to remain the Bruins' top receiver by the end of the year. If Gilmer decides to stay with the blue and gold, he will be a massive piece moving forward under Bob Chesney.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This season Gillmer racked up, 50 catches, 535 yards, and four touchdowns for the Bruins.

HM: Jalen Berger

MVP | Nico Iamaleava

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Easy pick here, Nico Iamaleava really saved the Bruins from a winless season. While this season is probably not what Iamaleava was expecting, given that he made the College Football Playoffs with Tennessee last season.

If the circumstances were better for Iamaleava, this season could have looked a lot better. If Chesney decides to roll the dice with him next season, Iamaleava could be set to have a monster season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season, Nico Iamaleava recorded 1,928 passing yards on a 64.4% completion rate, with 13 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. On the ground, he rushed 112 times for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper leaves the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These picks shouldn’t be too controversial, but with Bob Chesney likely bringing in some of his own guys next season, this list could look very different a year from now.

