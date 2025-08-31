What Nico Iamaleava Said After 43-10 UCLA Loss
The offseason hype may have been just that after DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins were outclassed by the Utah Utes to open the season, 43-10.
Much of the disappointment comes after an offseason filled with immense hype and anticipation for the season. And yet, fans were let down worse than ever before.
Here is a transcript of what Iamaleava had to say following the crushing loss:
What he saw against Utah
“We just didn’t execute well. We need to finish drives. Coach Tino [Sunseri] put us in the right position to execute, but me personally, I have to be better. We all have to be better as a unit.”
What he saw in the locker room, moving forward
“It’s the first game and we got punched in the mouth. The guys in the locker room are still together. We have to be better than that. The only way is up, and we have to continue to be better.”
Failing to convert on the first drive
“I think the first drive, second drive, and third drive…we had plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the end zone. I think we put it in the fourth drive, but those first three drives are critical. Our defense was playing hard, and we went down early, so we need to pick our defense up and respond well as a unit.”
Early score affecting offensive game plan
“I think after going down 20-0, it was only a three-score game. We got it to 20-7. Coming out of the half, instead of a field goal, we were wishing for seven. We just didn’t execute well. It came down to execution and we didn’t do it at a high level today.”
Momentum halting after lone scoring drive
“It was all self-inflicted. Coach Tino put us in a great position to make plays. We didn’t execute well tonight.”
Leadership following a loss
“Everything we want is still ahead of us. It’s week one and our mindset is shifted to our opponent in week two. We have to go out there and dominant, execute at a high level like our coaches are putting us in a position to do.”
Crowd's impact
“The fan base came out and showed their support. Obviously, we have to do our part and get them a win. That’s all on us and we’re going to continue to get better throughout the year.”
How to respond to a loss
“We just take this as a learning experience. Utah was a great team, you have to give credit where it’s due. They came out to play. We’re going to face many more tough opponents on the schedule and we have to be ready.”
First game under Tino Sunseri
“Coach Tino put me in a lot of great positions to make great plays and I didn’t execute at a high level. I have to take myself to the drawing board and use this film as a learning experience.”
