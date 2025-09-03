How High is Nico Iamaleava's UCLA Panic Meter?
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is here, which means it's time for fans to panic and overreact. And look no further than the reaction to Nico Iamaleava's UCLA debut.
The Bruins got blown out 43-10 to Utah to open the season, and Iamaleava was not good.
The Athletic's Manny Navarro laid out a Week 1 panic meter, and he posed the question: "How bad do things look for Nico Iamaleava and UCLA?"
Here's what he said:
"It’s not good. There was very little to be encouraged about in the 43-10 loss at home to Utah on Saturday night. Iamaleava was sacked four times and completed 11 of 22 attempts for 136 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also led UCLA in rushing with 47 yards. Iamaleava took ownership, saying he needs to play better. But the real question: Where is the help going to come from?
"UCLA lost its most experienced receiver, Kaedin Robinson, to a court ruling (his eligibility waiver was denied) and signed only one offensive transfer who started for a Power 4 team last year: Iamaleava.
"The defense was dreadful, getting gashed for 492 yards by the new-look Utah offense. The Utes are good — they might win the Big 12 — but this was still very alarming. UCLA still has three games against teams currently ranked (Penn State, Indiana and Ohio State) as well as a home game against an improved Washington team and the rivalry game at USC. It would be surprising at this point if UCLA improved from last year’s 5-7 record. Panic meter: 9"
DeShaun Foster Had One Message to Nico
Despite the brutal debut, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster only had one critique of Iamaleava's Week 1 performance, more specifically addressing the immense amount of pressure he was put in every snap.
"The only thing I was worried about is him sliding. That was it," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "He's a very athletic kid, he's played multiple sports. He's a high-level athlete, so he can extend the play and go. But you guys saw a quarterback play off schedule the whole time against us (Devon Dampier).
"It's not really a concerning thing. I think the o-line did a good job in protecting him and we just got in a situation where we had to be one-dimensional because of the score."
