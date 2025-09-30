Behind UCLA's Ongoing Effort to Improve Offensively
Of all the glaring issues throughout the UCLA Bruins' 0-4 start to the season, the lack of offensive explosion has been one of the most notable.
The Bruins are averaging just 14.25 points per game this season, mostly due to excruciatingly slow starts to games. Their highest-scoring game was 23 points in their loss to UNLV, where 20 of them came in the second half.
UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper spoke to the media on Monday and detailed his conversations with offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri in their efforts to get the offense rolling.
"I think it's all of it," Skipper said. "It's our energy levels, our attention to detail. It's getting the ball to the playmakers. It's making people miss. It's 11 guys doing the right things. It's all of it. Getting the right calls at the right time. The whole thing. The whole enchilada has to be on point. That's something we're working at.
"My conversations have been very productive. We're just going to constantly keep working. Trying to figure out, you know, that first eight, 10 plays of the game, how can we best maximize that? And it's not going to magically happen; you have to work at it. And then we're going to be playing some good defenses here. So, we just got to constantly work."
One of the reasons UCLA has been underperforming on that side of the ball has been the shortcomings of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. His game against Northwestern on Saturday was one of his better games this season, but it still wasn't good enough.
Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 5 UCLA Performance
Blame can be tossed around in many directions for the calamity that this season turned out to be. Some can even be thrown in Nico Iamaleava's direction... but not a whole lot of it.
Iamaleava, who stunned the college football landscape when he transferred to Westwood from Tennessee after last season, simply hasn't been as good as advertised through four weeks of the season.
And Saturday's 17-14 loss to Northwestern was another typical performance for the star signal-caller this season.
Iamaleava had a decent game, finishing with 180 yards and a passing touchdown on 19-of-27 passing completions. He also led the Bruins on the ground with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts. But there just wasn't a commanding sense that he was ever able to take control of the game. Maybe that isn't his fault, though.
He can't go more than two snaps without being pressured. The offensive line remains abysmal -- not to mention the frequent false start penalties at crucial, momentous points in offensive drives. UCLA receivers often fail to create separation, leaving Iamaleava to have to scramble for anything, and by that point, the opposing defense already has him surrounded.
Iamaleava's Grade
I will say this, though, Iamaleava just hasn't been as good as many thought he'd be. He often over- and under-throws open receivers, makes the wrong read on RPOs, or will completely avoid a checkdown to rush for a handful of yards.
He doesn't deserve all the blame, but he certainly hasn't been the perfect quarterback.
He did, however, perform a lot better than against New Mexico (which was the lowest grade we've given him this season at a D+). Saturday was also the first game he didn't throw an interception on a crucial drive of the game.
With all those factors in mind, we give Nico Iamaleava's Week 5 performance against the Wildcats a C+ grade.
