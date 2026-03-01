Draft Prospect Talks Bright Future for UCLA Football

UCLA's draft prospects are already giving the Bruins massive praise before the season starts.

Garrett DiGiorgio, while not high on many teams’ draft boards, has an opportunity to make some noise at the NFL Combine . He enters the event ranked as the No. 21 center in this year’s draft class. While it’s not certain he’ll be selected, it is certain he’ll represent Westwood with pride.

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) is congratulated by offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

DiGiorgio played in Westwood all four years of his time as a college athlete. With many recruits taped to these media pressers as a final push for recruitment DiGiorgio makes a real good case to rep the blue and gold. Here is what he said about his time in Westwood as a local.

"The Bruins were the second school that really believed in me coming out of high school and just being able to... play at a school that's close to home. Take the people that got me there and supported me through the whole program, it meant the world. Being able to go to such a school with such a high academic and football focus base, it was phenomenal for me. I got two degrees from UCLA, so. forever appreciative of the place and I couldn't ask for much more out of my college football experience. " Garret DiGiorgio

Expectations for Nico Iamaleava

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As a four-year player, DiGiorgio has certainly gotten reps in with UCLA star quarterback Nico Iamaleava . Now that DiGiorgio is leaving the Bruins, he has high praise for the young two-way quarterback. He also commended Iamaleava’s loyalty to the Bruins.

"I know Nico [Iamaleava] gonna ball out, he's comfortable and he's happy he's home and obviously like the transfer portal is a thing and he could have chosen to jump anywhere after the season we had but he decided to stick around and be true to himself and his family and I think he's going to have a great season with the Bruins." Garrett DiGiorgio

Experience With New Staff

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

We can be sure that DiGiorigo is sad that he wont be able to suit up for the new-revamped UCLA team with Bob Chesney at the helm. With Chesney in, the Bruins are expected to have a very solid 2026 season. Clearly DiGiorigo believes that sentiment aswell.

"I got to talk to the staff before I left. I'm super excited for the guys that stuck around and decided to come into that program even after the coaching change. I think that they're doing an amazing job over there. I haven't been in too much touch with them, but I'm excited to get back out to LA and for Pro Day. Just really see how the guys have been growing and seeing where they're taking that program. I don't want to put too many expectations, but. I'm excited to go out and see the Bruins play again." Garett DiGorgio

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; An aerial view of the UCLA Bruins football practice facility at the Wasserman Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

