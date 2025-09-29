ESPN Deems UCLA vs. Northwestern a Top Game Of Week 5
UCLA's Week 5 loss against the Northwestern Wildcats to open up Big Ten conference play was, for Bruins fans, one of the most abysmal viewing experiences of the weekend.
But for college football fans and ESPN, it was a good game to watch. Sure, the Bruins went down 17-0 in the first half, but they battled back to cut the lead to three points before failing to execute on the final drive.
ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly ranked the 25 best games from Week 5 of the college football season, and had UCLA's 17-14 loss to the Wildcats as No. 23.
Here's what Connelly said about the game:
"This was easily UCLA's best chance at avoiding a winless 2025 season, but as with their loss to UNLV, they spotted their hosts a big early lead and couldn't quite catch up. They cut a 17-0 deficit to 17-14 with six minutes left, but two last-ditch drives went nowhere."
A 0-12 season is increasingly more likely now that Northwestern is behind UCLA. The Bruins are underdogs in every remaining game, with under 30% chances to win every last game, according to ESPN Analytics.
UCLA Loss To Northwestern Recap
The theme of the entire game was the Wildcats getting whatever they wanted out of the rushing game. UCLA's defense showed little resistance to the ground attack. Northwestern running backs rushed for 199 yards on 42 attempts.
On the other hand, the Bruins' offense lacked execution at all levels. Despite putting together two long drives on both sides of the half, each of them resulted in a field goal. When Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins finally found the endzone, it was much too late.
Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, who came into the matchup throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions in three games, finished the game completing 12 of his 18 passing attempts for 115 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Iamaleava had a decent game, finishing with 180 yards and a passing touchdown on 19-of-27 passing completions. He also led the Bruins on the ground with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts.
This game was crucial to kickstart Tim Skipper's reign. Northwestern is arguably the Bruins' easiest opponent in the Big Ten this season. UCLA has to turn around and host Penn State in the Rose Bowl next week.
