Analyzing UCLA's Path in the Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament is underway this week in Chicago as the conference's 18 teams compete for supremacy. That includes No. 6-seed UCLA, which begins its tournament schedule on Thursday night.

The Bruins ended the season on a high note, winning four of their last five games to secure a double-bye. But what will UCLA have to battle through if it wants to reach the tournament's championship game?

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives to the basket past Southern California Trojans guard Ryan Cornish (9) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Opening Game

UCLA is the "home team" for the fourth and final game on Thursday's schedule, taking on No. 14 seed Rutgers, which beat Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Bruins cruised to an easy victory over the Scarlet Knights in their only meeting this season, a 98-66 blowout in Los Angeles in early February. All five starters scored in double figures, and center Xavier Booker had his career-best game, missing just one shot and knocking down all four of his three-point attempts en route to 24 points.

The No. 6-seed Bruins (21-10) will face No. 14-seed Rutgers (14-18) in a third-round matchup on Thursday, as Rutgers defeated Minnesota this evening (72-67).



UCLA’s game on Thursday will begin at approximately 6 p.m. (PT).#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/OZIbA4cCi9 — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 12, 2026

It was also one of UCLA's best defensive performances of the year, holding the Rutgers starters to 30 points collectively and forcing nine turnovers.

Yet, the Scarlet Knights are 5-4 since then, and guard Tariq Francis has become a top-tier scorer who can cause problems for the Bruins.

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Michigan State's Coen Carr, right, shoots UCLA's Xavier Booker defends during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a win in their first game, things will start to get really tough for the Bruins. Their Big Ten quarterfinal matchup pits them against No. 8 Michigan State, the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

UCLA was on the wrong end of a blowout when it traveled to East Lansing a few weeks ago, dropping a second straight game on its road trip by at least 20 points. Since that time, the Bruins claim they've turned a page, using the lessons learned as a wake-up call. Nonetheless, UCLA's biggest issues may surface in this game.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It has struggled to maintain defensive consistency and physicality since joining the Big Ten, and those are the exact things Michigan State has been known to do well. The Bruins also struggled offensively against the Spartans, as Tyler Bilodeau scored nearly half of UCLA's points.

This game will tell us plenty about the kind of team UCLA is going into the NCAA Tournament. A win puts the Bruins in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is fouled by Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The semifinal would put UCLA up against another top-tier Big Ten team. Purdue has to beat Northwestern on Thursday, then knock off Nebraska, while the Cornhuskers only have one game to play/win to reach the semis.

Both are teams that UCLA has already beaten, so the Bruins' confidence will be sky-high if they get to this point. But both those games were in LA. It's difficult to beat a team multiple times in one season, and UCLA has had its issues outside the Pacific Time Zone.

Big Ten Tournament Championship

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) dribbles on UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

No. 1 seed and Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan and No. 3 seed Illinois are the most likely opponents should UCLA reach the championship round. The Bruins have had mixed results against the two this season, suffering their worst Big Ten loss at Michigan yet upsetting a top-10 Illinois team about a week later.

Michigan's skill and talent are superior to UCLA and many teams across the country, while Illinois presents a different challenge, playing the game in its home state. Yet, if UCLA could pull off this run, the Bruins would enter the NCAA Tournament at their highest peak.