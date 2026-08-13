One UCLA Football Position Battle Has Already Taken an Interesting Turn

UCLA football has gone through a week of fall camp, and there have been plenty of questions along the offensive line that have yet to be answered.

One positional battle on the line, which may have initially seemed straightforward, may already be taking an interesting turn.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney and the Bruins are still trying to figure out their starting tackles, with Jordan Davis and Hall Schmidt initially expected to have strong cases for making the starting lineup come Week One.

However, Jordan Davis has missed UCLA's last three fall practices due to an ongoing dehydration issue. While Chesney does not seem worried, it could give others more reps higher up on the depth chart.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney's Not Close to Definitive Depth Chart

Head coach Bob Chesney has made it clear when discussing the position that the Bruins will need more time to establish a definitive depth chart.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't think we're there yet. I think it's going to take a little bit more...So it's not enough of a body of work just yet to say what it could be. When we get in games, we're going to figure out exactly what we're made of...I do like the progressions that have been made, but ultimately don't feel like we have a definitive...depths just yet." Chesney said at Big Ten Media Days.

Coming into camp, South Alabama transfer Jordan Davis and Boise State transfer Hall Schmidt appeared to be the leading candidates to start at the tackle positions come Week One.

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive end Michael Fletcher (5) runs toward South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Jordan Davis (79) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Davis has significant college experience and has been a three-year starter, while Schmidt started in 12 games during Boise State’s 2024 College Football Playoff season.

Jensen Somerville Could Be Name To Watch

However, neither player is a sure thing. One player who could make the competition more interesting is Jensen Somerville.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Michael Sultemeier (62), Josh Carlin (54) and Jensen Somerville (60) during pregame warmups before playing Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Somerville enters his third college football season with the Bruins and has the size and experience to potentially push his way higher up on the depth chart. In 2025, Somerville's appearances were almost entirely on the field goal and extra point units, but that may change this season.

While he may not have entered the camp as one of the favorites to start by any means, his development could become increasingly important if UCLA encounters any injuries or if struggles become apparent at the tackle positions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The uncertainty at the tackle position is certainly something to watch as the preseason progresses and we gear up toward the beginning of the season. Protecting Iamaleava will be a major point of emphasis, so have no doubt that Chesney will pick the right men for the job.