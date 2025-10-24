UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Indiana Hoosiers
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are taking the national stage on FOX's Big Ten Kickoff against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), as two of the nation's hottest teams clash.
Saturday will be Tim Skipper and the Bruins' toughest test yet, playing against their second ranked opponent with arguably the nation's best coach and quarterback in Bloomington.
Before we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at Indiana statistically, including some key statistical leaders.
Team Statistics
Scoring
Through seven games this season, Indiana is averaging 43.9 points per game, scoring 307 points on 40 total touchdowns.
Offense
The Hoosiers have 187 total first downs on the season (87 rushing, 87 passing and 13 by penalty). They are 45-for-82 (54.88%) on 3rd down and 3-for-11 (27.27%) on 4th down.
Through the air, they have completed 143 of 195 passing attempts for 1,899 yards, good for 9.7 yards per pass and 271.3 yards per game. Indiana has thrown 24 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions.
From the ground, Indiana has 1,582 rushing yards on 286 rushing attempts, good for 5.5 yards per rush and 226.0 rushing yards per game. The Hoosiers' backs have run into the end zone 14 times this season.
Overall, Indiana is averaging 497.3 offensive yards per game.
Player Statistics
QB, Fernando Mendoza:
Mendoza has thrown for 1,755 yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions on a 73.5% completion percentage (133-of-181). He has been sacked six times and holds a season quarterback rating of 191.0.
RB, Kaelon Black:
Black is Indiana's leading rusher statistically. He's rushed for 439 yards on 72 carries for three touchdowns. Despite Black leading in rushing, the Hoosiers have three solid backs. Roman Hemby has 432 yards on 90 carries for two touchdowns and Khobie Martin has 262 yards for four touchdowns
WR, Elijah Sarratt:
Sarratt leads the way as the Hoosiers' leading receiver. He has 603 yards on 43 receptions, good for an average of 14.0 yards per reception. He's caught nine of Mendoza's touchdowns and will be at the top of UCLA's defensive scouting report.
Hoosiers Linebackers:
Indiana has three linebackers who have been statistical beasts. Aiden Fisher has 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season, Rolijah Hardy has 37 tackles and 4.0 sacks on the year, and Isaiah Jones has 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks on the season. The Bruins' offensive line is going to have to key in on protecting Nico Iamaleava.
