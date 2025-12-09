Bob Chesney’s Opening Statement as UCLA Head Coach

Bob Chesney arrived in Westwood and delivered his opening statement — his first as the Bruins’ new head coach. While the hire is not yet officially finalized, as James Madison still has its College Football Playoff matchup against Oregon, his introduction marks the beginning of a new era for UCLA.

Thank you, everybody, for being here. Thank you for this opportunity, and just know that we're going to get after it pretty quickly here. We have a little bit of work to take care of back home. We're coming up here this week or in two weeks, but ultimately, we're going to start building a staff. We're going to focus on making sure we begin to build this thing the right way, and I look forward to meeting each one of you very soon. I’m really proud to be here, and I can’t thank you enough. Go Bruins! Bob Chesney's Opening Statment

For starters, Chesney expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Bruins — but in many ways, the appreciation should go both ways. By securing a College Football Playoff–caliber coach, UCLA may have saved its program from veering off track for the next five years.

From his statement, it’s clear that it will be some time before the Bruins finalize their coaching staff — and for good reason. As mentioned earlier, Chesney still has a major challenge ahead of him when James Madison faces Oregon. It’s tough news for Dukes fans, but undeniably great news for Bruins fans.

Although JMU enters the postseason as the No. 12 seed, the program has plenty to be proud of — especially considering the caliber of competition they faced this year.

The Dukes finished 12–1, carried by several standout individual performances throughout the season. With Chesney now headed to UCLA, the Bruins will certainly hope to bring a few of those impact players with him on his way out.

The Bruins’ future was officially in the building on Monday. It is safe to say that UCLA has found itself a true winner — a coach who has proven his ability at every level of college football throughout his career.

Chesney brings a track record of culture-building, player development, and consistent success, qualities the Bruins have desperately needed. His arrival signals a fresh direction for the program and a renewed belief that UCLA can once again compete on a national stage.

