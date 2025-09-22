All Bruins

AP Top 25 Shakeup: UCLA Opponents Rising Quickly

The Bruins' remaining schedule continues to strengthen as opponents rise in the rankings.

Connor Moreno

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The fallout from Week 3's loss to New Mexico took the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) back to training camp in Week 4's bye, as interim head coach Tim Skipper quipped.

But while the Bruins are resetting, their remaining opponents in the season schedule are only getting better. Four of UCLA's nine remaining opponents are ranked in the updated AP Top 25 -- three of them being within the top 11.

Let's check out where they all rank in the new poll.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)

The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington in a week.

ucl
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) lines up during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Down 1)

The No. 3 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.

ucl
Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

11. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 8)

Indiana had a statement win in Week 4, taking down the No. 9-ranked Fighting Illini 63-10 to move up to the No. 11 in the country. UCLA now has four remaining opponents in the AP Top 25, three of them being within the top 11.

ucl
Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) and IIndiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

21. USC Trojans (Up 4)

Southern California moved up four spots in the rankings to No. 21 in the nation after flexing its offensive explosion against the Michigan State Spartans, coming out with a 45-31 victory. The Trojans mark the fourth ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining schedule.

ucl
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Others Receiving Votes

33. Maryland Terrapins (6 votes)

Maryland was one of the biggest stories of the weekend, opening up conference play with a dominant 27-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins entered the season below the Bruins in many Big Ten power rankings, but an undefeated nonconference slate followed up by Saturday's win marks yet another projected UCLA loss in Week 8.

ucl
Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) celebrates following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.