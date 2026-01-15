In a doubleheader night, the UCLA Bruins men's basketball team had the opportunity to give fans their second victory of the night and a bounce back after their rough stretch recently.

Against the Penn State Nittany Lions the journey to a win was not easy, and there were multiple scares for the team, all of which Social Media got to see and react to.

The First Half

The first half saw what has unfortunately become a pattern continue, in which the Bruins fell behind right from the start and had to climb back a near double digit deficit to have a chance at winning the game.

UCLA basketball is an embarrassment — Big C (@ladiesman_moran) January 15, 2026

UCLA has been used to having to play from behind though, and they knew exactly what they needed to do against the Nittany Lions to have a chance.

Then they were able to actually execute, and the Bruins were able to get into dominating form before the first half ended, looking like they could have a good, competitive comeback victory on their hands.

Nothing says Big Ten basketball like UCLA @ Penn State. — Buzz King (@Fieldof76Freak) January 15, 2026

They were able to be up by six by the end of the half, leading 29-23, and the normally would have been getting praises left and right from viewers no matter the team for getting back in the game.

But with the team's rampant failures a comeback against Penn State, who has had no Big Ten wins thus far, did little to impress social media.

This is ironically the worst UCLA Men’s Basketball team of the decade after they spent a school record amount on the roster construction. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) January 15, 2026

The Second Half

When the Bruins came out of halftime they were hit with the news that one of Penn State's stars Freddy Dilione V was unlikely to return to the game with an injury.

That was when Trent Perry, who was already having a great game as was, began to pick up the pace and put an end to a comeback attempt by Penn State, which was very good for fans to see.

We are seeing Trent Perry come into his own before our eyes. Another corner three-pointer gives UCLA a 55-50 lead. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) January 15, 2026

After Perry led the team to stop the Nittany Lions, the game never became close again, and the Bruins were able to remain in control until the final buzzer hit, winning 71-60.

A few players for UCLA were unable to score well, but Perry and Tyler Bilodeau made up for it by scoring an incredible 51 points combined on the night.

It may have been a sloppy game to start, but UCLA was able to go home with another victory and give social media even more to be happy about after the women's team won as well.

Really nice 2nd half by UCLA. Guys made a bunch of shots and we packed the paint and rebounded very well.



Need to find a way with Dailey and Dent. Those guys were both mocked 2nd rounders and are now killing us — Ethan (@ESabro3) January 15, 2026

Donovan Dent had zero points and Jamar Brown had 2 points.



UCLA still beat Penn State by double digits. — Abbas Bokhari (@AbbasBokhari17) January 15, 2026

UCLA pulls away from Penn State for a 71-60 victory and Trent Perry is the big story with 22 of his career-high 30 points in the second half. The Bruins made all 21 free throws. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) January 15, 2026

