All Bruins

How UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Did in Week 2

Week 2 marked another loss for the Bruins, let's check in on their remaining opponents.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws as offensive lineman Courtland Ford (77) provides coverage against Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws as offensive lineman Courtland Ford (77) provides coverage against Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Time is running out for the UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) to rack up meaningful wins before a gauntlet of a conference schedule comes along,

Following its 30-23 loss to UNLV on Saturday, UCLA is the only Big Ten team yet to pick up a win through two weeks of the season. With one more non-conference game remaining, let's take a look at how the Bruins' remaining 2025 opponents have done thus far.

New Mexico Lobos (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West)

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; New Mexico Lobos tight end Dorian Thomas (7) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Lobos picked up their first win of the year against FCS Idaho State -- which is a team that has matched up against UNLV as well this season -- a week after pushing No. 14 Michigan to its limits.

UCLA has an 81.4% chance to win the game, according to ESPN Analytics, the Bruins' final remaining matchup in which they are favored by ESPN for the season.

Northwestern Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

ucl
Sep 5, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) celebrates his touchdown against the Western Illinois Leathernecks with offensive lineman Anthony Birsa (64) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Wildcats recovered from an embarrasing Week 1 loss to Tulane by dominating Western Illinois 42-7. Northwestern sits as a favorite over UCLA ahead of their Week 5 matchup, given a 60.7% chance to win on Sept. 27.

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

ucl
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) attempts to tackle Florida International Panthers running back Devonte Lyons (20) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State remains the No. 2 team in the nation after back-to-back wins to start the season, but many feel the Nittany Lions haven't quite been tested yet. Nonetheless, a 34-0 shutout against FIU after handling Nevada 46-11 may be all the proof needed.

The Bruins are heavy underdogs with a 10.0% chance to win their Week 6 clash in the Rose Bowl, according to ESPN Analytics.

Michigan State Spartans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

ucl
Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Joshua Eaton (7) celebrates a safety in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

MSU survived a 42-40 double-overtime shootout against Boston College to start the season undefeated. The Spartans came into the season projected to be a slightly worse team than UCLA, but they're now favored with a 72.8% ESPN Analytics chance to win in Week 7.

Maryland Terrapins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

ucl
Sep 5, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) passes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Maryland proves as a staggering indication that UCLA's schedule may be more difficult than few projected it to be. The Terrapins handled business, 20-9, over Northern Illinois to start the season 2-0.

Indiana Hoosiers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

ucl
Sep 6, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers climbed up two spots to secure the No. 22 spot in the nation after a dominating 56-9 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers mark the beginning of UCLA's gauntlet five-game stretch to close the season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

ucl
Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) is hoisted by tight end Carter Nelson (29) after scoring a touchdown against the Akron Zips during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

More dominance from a UCLA opponent in Week 2. Nebraska, after narrowly escaping Cincinnati to open the season, ousted Akron 68-0. The matchup against the Cornhuskers was viewed as a "toss-up" going into the season, and now it's looking like Nebraska has a huge edge over UCLA.

Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

UCL
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Bryson Rodgers (13) runs around Grambling State Tigers punter Johnny Schifano (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off moving to No. 1 in the country with a victory over Texas, the Buckeyes eased through a 70-0 win over Grambling. The mid-November matchup against Ohio State is UCLA's lowest percentage chance to win given by ESPN Analytics, 2.7%.

Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

ucl
Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Kai Horton (15) breaks a tackle attempt by UC Davis Aggies defensive back Kameron Totton (24) to rush for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Huskies mark yet another UCLA opponent to start the season 2-0 after beating UC Davis 70-10. Washington projects as a potential (yet far-fetched) win amidst the Bruins' roughest stretch of the season.

USC Trojans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

ucl
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) takes the ball downfield short of the goal line as he is stopped by Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Jaylen Bentley (32) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans may very well be on their way to becoming a Top 25 teams as soon as they play some competent competition. Nonetheless, USC is reeling off two high-scoring wins -- 73-13 against Missouri State in Week 1 and 59-20 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.