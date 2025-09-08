How UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Did in Week 2
Time is running out for the UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) to rack up meaningful wins before a gauntlet of a conference schedule comes along,
Following its 30-23 loss to UNLV on Saturday, UCLA is the only Big Ten team yet to pick up a win through two weeks of the season. With one more non-conference game remaining, let's take a look at how the Bruins' remaining 2025 opponents have done thus far.
New Mexico Lobos (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West)
The Lobos picked up their first win of the year against FCS Idaho State -- which is a team that has matched up against UNLV as well this season -- a week after pushing No. 14 Michigan to its limits.
UCLA has an 81.4% chance to win the game, according to ESPN Analytics, the Bruins' final remaining matchup in which they are favored by ESPN for the season.
Northwestern Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten)
The Wildcats recovered from an embarrasing Week 1 loss to Tulane by dominating Western Illinois 42-7. Northwestern sits as a favorite over UCLA ahead of their Week 5 matchup, given a 60.7% chance to win on Sept. 27.
Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Penn State remains the No. 2 team in the nation after back-to-back wins to start the season, but many feel the Nittany Lions haven't quite been tested yet. Nonetheless, a 34-0 shutout against FIU after handling Nevada 46-11 may be all the proof needed.
The Bruins are heavy underdogs with a 10.0% chance to win their Week 6 clash in the Rose Bowl, according to ESPN Analytics.
Michigan State Spartans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
MSU survived a 42-40 double-overtime shootout against Boston College to start the season undefeated. The Spartans came into the season projected to be a slightly worse team than UCLA, but they're now favored with a 72.8% ESPN Analytics chance to win in Week 7.
Maryland Terrapins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Maryland proves as a staggering indication that UCLA's schedule may be more difficult than few projected it to be. The Terrapins handled business, 20-9, over Northern Illinois to start the season 2-0.
Indiana Hoosiers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers climbed up two spots to secure the No. 22 spot in the nation after a dominating 56-9 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers mark the beginning of UCLA's gauntlet five-game stretch to close the season.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
More dominance from a UCLA opponent in Week 2. Nebraska, after narrowly escaping Cincinnati to open the season, ousted Akron 68-0. The matchup against the Cornhuskers was viewed as a "toss-up" going into the season, and now it's looking like Nebraska has a huge edge over UCLA.
Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Fresh off moving to No. 1 in the country with a victory over Texas, the Buckeyes eased through a 70-0 win over Grambling. The mid-November matchup against Ohio State is UCLA's lowest percentage chance to win given by ESPN Analytics, 2.7%.
Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The Huskies mark yet another UCLA opponent to start the season 2-0 after beating UC Davis 70-10. Washington projects as a potential (yet far-fetched) win amidst the Bruins' roughest stretch of the season.
USC Trojans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The Trojans may very well be on their way to becoming a Top 25 teams as soon as they play some competent competition. Nonetheless, USC is reeling off two high-scoring wins -- 73-13 against Missouri State in Week 1 and 59-20 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.
