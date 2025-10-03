Week 6 Matchups for Every Remaining UCLA Opponent
The UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) have one of the hardest remaining schedules in all of college football, and a winless season is becoming more likely by the day.
It starts right away as the Bruins host No. 7 Penn State on Saturday. Anything can change any given week, including one of UCLA's remaining opponents unraveling. With that being said, let's take a look at who the Bruins' remaining opponents take on in Week 6.
Michigan State Spartans (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten): @ Nebraska
The Spartans take on Nebraska, another UCLA opponent. ESPN Analytics gives MSU a 14.0% chance to come out with a win on Saturday. The Spartans and UCLA could very well both be 0-2 in Big Ten play when they clash next week.
Michigan State had a bye in Week 5. The week prior, the Spartans were handled by No. 25-ranked USC, 45-31. The Bruins go on the road in East Lansing to take on MSU at 9 a.m. PT, yet another traveling obstacle UCLA has to tackle.
Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten): vs Washington
Maryland takes on Washington, UCLA's Week 13 opponent. Despite the Terrapins' hot start, ESPN gives them just a 48.5% chance to win the game.
The Terrapins had a bye in Week 5, but were one of the biggest stories of last weekend, opening up conference play with a dominant 27-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins entered the season below the Bruins in many Big Ten power rankings, but an undefeated nonconference slate followed up by last week's win marks yet another projected UCLA loss in Week 8.
Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): BYE
The Hoosiers get to "cool off" after a tremendous start to the season. Following the bye, Indiana gets another gritty test against No. 2 Oregon.
The Hoosiers keep rising as one of the nation's best teams, narrowly defeating Iowa and rising from No. 11 to No. 8 in the country. The Bruins now have three remaining opponents in the top 10 of AP's updated Top 25 college football polls.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten): vs Michigan State
Just as you read above, Nebraska takes on the Spartans this week. ESPN gives the Cornhuskers an 86.0% chance to win this game.
Nebraska had a bye in Week 5, but is coming off a loss to Michigan, which was ranked 21st going into the game. The Cornhuskers take on the Bruins later in the season, but they take on Michigan State this week.
Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten): vs Minnesota
The top team in the nation remains undefeated after Ohio State took down Washington, 24-6, to open up its Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are showing no sign of slowing down, matching up against Minnesota this week before taking on No. 22 Illinois next week. ESPN gives the defending champs a 94.7% chance to win.
Washington Huskies (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten): @ Maryland
Yet another linear UCLA schedule matchup, the Huskies take on Maryland this week. It's a pretty important matchup for the Bruins. Washington has a 51.5% chance to win on Saturday, according to ESPN.
The Huskies opened up conference play against No. 1-ranked Ohio State and were bested 24-6. It's a bit of a reach, but Washington is one of UCLA's easiest remaining opponents, but is still given an 86.5% chance to defeat the Bruins when they match up in Week 13.
USC Trojans (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten): BYE
The Bruins' crosstown rivals have a bye this week, which means some Angelinos will make their way to Pasadena, right...? Anyways, the Trojans come out of the bye to take on Michigan at home next week.
A potential bright side of Week 5 for UCLA? The Trojans lost and were kicked out of the Top 25. In a No. 21 vs. No. 23 matchup against Illinois, USC lost 34-32 on a game-winning field goal. Surely, the Trojans will recover from this loss and may even be ranked again at the end of the season when they clash with the Bruins.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.