Week 6 Matchups for Every Remaining UCLA Opponent

Let's check out the slate for the Bruins' remaining 2025 opponents in Week 6.

Connor Moreno

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) have one of the hardest remaining schedules in all of college football, and a winless season is becoming more likely by the day.

It starts right away as the Bruins host No. 7 Penn State on Saturday. Anything can change any given week, including one of UCLA's remaining opponents unraveling. With that being said, let's take a look at who the Bruins' remaining opponents take on in Week 6.

Michigan State Spartans (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten): @ Nebraska

The Spartans take on Nebraska, another UCLA opponent. ESPN Analytics gives MSU a 14.0% chance to come out with a win on Saturday. The Spartans and UCLA could very well both be 0-2 in Big Ten play when they clash next week.

Michigan State had a bye in Week 5. The week prior, the Spartans were handled by No. 25-ranked USC, 45-31. The Bruins go on the road in East Lansing to take on MSU at 9 a.m. PT, yet another traveling obstacle UCLA has to tackle.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten): vs Washington

Maryland takes on Washington, UCLA's Week 13 opponent. Despite the Terrapins' hot start, ESPN gives them just a 48.5% chance to win the game.

The Terrapins had a bye in Week 5, but were one of the biggest stories of last weekend, opening up conference play with a dominant 27-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins entered the season below the Bruins in many Big Ten power rankings, but an undefeated nonconference slate followed up by last week's win marks yet another projected UCLA loss in Week 8.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): BYE

The Hoosiers get to "cool off" after a tremendous start to the season. Following the bye, Indiana gets another gritty test against No. 2 Oregon.

The Hoosiers keep rising as one of the nation's best teams, narrowly defeating Iowa and rising from No. 11 to No. 8 in the country. The Bruins now have three remaining opponents in the top 10 of AP's updated Top 25 college football polls.

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten): vs Michigan State

Just as you read above, Nebraska takes on the Spartans this week. ESPN gives the Cornhuskers an 86.0% chance to win this game.

Nebraska had a bye in Week 5, but is coming off a loss to Michigan, which was ranked 21st going into the game. The Cornhuskers take on the Bruins later in the season, but they take on Michigan State this week.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten): vs Minnesota

The top team in the nation remains undefeated after Ohio State took down Washington, 24-6, to open up its Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are showing no sign of slowing down, matching up against Minnesota this week before taking on No. 22 Illinois next week. ESPN gives the defending champs a 94.7% chance to win.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington Huskies (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten): @ Maryland

Yet another linear UCLA schedule matchup, the Huskies take on Maryland this week. It's a pretty important matchup for the Bruins. Washington has a 51.5% chance to win on Saturday, according to ESPN.

The Huskies opened up conference play against No. 1-ranked Ohio State and were bested 24-6. It's a bit of a reach, but Washington is one of UCLA's easiest remaining opponents, but is still given an 86.5% chance to defeat the Bruins when they match up in Week 13.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) pressures Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. Ohio State won 24-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC Trojans (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten): BYE

The Bruins' crosstown rivals have a bye this week, which means some Angelinos will make their way to Pasadena, right...? Anyways, the Trojans come out of the bye to take on Michigan at home next week.

A potential bright side of Week 5 for UCLA? The Trojans lost and were kicked out of the Top 25. In a No. 21 vs. No. 23 matchup against Illinois, USC lost 34-32 on a game-winning field goal. Surely, the Trojans will recover from this loss and may even be ranked again at the end of the season when they clash with the Bruins.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.