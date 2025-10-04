All Bruins

RECAP: UCLA Downs No. 7 Penn State For First Win of Season

The Bruins did it behind a Nico Iamaleava and Jerry Neuheisel masterclass.

Connor Moreno

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins achieved what seemed to be impossible, given the season behind them, by taking down the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, 42-37.

The Bruins looked like an entirely different team from start to finish, opening the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass, followed immediately by a surprise onside kick recovery.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) celebrates with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Former UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel was promoted to offensive play caller following the departure of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, and the Bruins' offense became cerebral. UCLA went into halftime up 27-7 on the Nittany Lions.

Star quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his "Welcome To Westwood" moment, finishing the game scoring five total touchdowns -- two passing and three rushing -- while throwing for 166 yards on 17-of-24 completions and rushing for 128 yards on 16 attempts.

What better way to get their first win of the season than against one of the best teams in the nation? The Bruins look to build off this win by taking on Michigan State next week.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Kyron Hudson (1) is tackled by UCLA Bruins linebacker Jonjon Vaughns (6) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Team Comparisons

Total Yards

UCLA: 435
Penn State: 357

First Downs

UCLA: 22
Penn State: 21

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback AJ Harris (4) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency

UCLA: 10-16 (3rd), 0-2 (4th)
Penn State: 4-9 (3rd), 1-3 (4th)

Passing

UCLA: 166 yards, 17/24 Completion/Attempts, 6.9 yards per pass, 2 TD, 0 INT
Penn State: 200 yards, 19/26 Comp/Att, 7.7 yards per pass, 2 TD, 0 INT

Rushing

UCLA: 269 yards, 53 attempts, 5.1 yards per rush
Penn State: 157 yards, 31 attempts, 5.1 yards per rush

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Amare Campbell (24) tackles during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Time of Possession

UCLA: 25:39
Penn State: 34:21

