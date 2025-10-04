RECAP: UCLA Downs No. 7 Penn State For First Win of Season
The UCLA Bruins achieved what seemed to be impossible, given the season behind them, by taking down the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, 42-37.
The Bruins looked like an entirely different team from start to finish, opening the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass, followed immediately by a surprise onside kick recovery.
Former UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel was promoted to offensive play caller following the departure of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, and the Bruins' offense became cerebral. UCLA went into halftime up 27-7 on the Nittany Lions.
Star quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his "Welcome To Westwood" moment, finishing the game scoring five total touchdowns -- two passing and three rushing -- while throwing for 166 yards on 17-of-24 completions and rushing for 128 yards on 16 attempts.
What better way to get their first win of the season than against one of the best teams in the nation? The Bruins look to build off this win by taking on Michigan State next week.
Team Comparisons
Total Yards
UCLA: 435
Penn State: 357
First Downs
UCLA: 22
Penn State: 21
Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency
UCLA: 10-16 (3rd), 0-2 (4th)
Penn State: 4-9 (3rd), 1-3 (4th)
Passing
UCLA: 166 yards, 17/24 Completion/Attempts, 6.9 yards per pass, 2 TD, 0 INT
Penn State: 200 yards, 19/26 Comp/Att, 7.7 yards per pass, 2 TD, 0 INT
Rushing
UCLA: 269 yards, 53 attempts, 5.1 yards per rush
Penn State: 157 yards, 31 attempts, 5.1 yards per rush
Time of Possession
UCLA: 25:39
Penn State: 34:21
