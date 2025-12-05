Jerry Neuheisel’s Chances for an OC Job Explored

With the announcement of Bob Chesney as the next UCLA head coach, the question remains: where will Jerry Neuheisel go?

A big part of UCLA's little success this season has been Jerry Neuheisel. While the young OC has shown flashes, by the end of the season, the offense had become dull. Either way, Neuheisel still has a shot at the UCLA job.

The Case for Retaining Jerry Neuheisel

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel watches a play against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jerry Neuheisel, after taking over as the Bruins' offensive coordinator on Oct. 4, has averaged 20.1 points. During the win streak, the Bruins averaged 33.3 points under Neuheisel. In contrast, the Bruins only averaged 19.3 points before Neuheisel took over.

Over the course of the season, the before-and-after numbers remained relatively similar, but the 33.3-point mark during the win streak is what truly stands out. The real question now is whether Neuheisel can replicate that success next season with a full offseason of preparation.

UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel works with the team before the football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A factor in evaluating Neuheisel is how he handled the run game this season. After being named OC, the Bruins would average 147.3 rushing yards per game. Before that, the Bruins would only average 124.2 rushing yards per game. Not a massive difference, but notable.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The most significant factor in evaluating Jerry Neuheisel is his chemistry with Nico Iamaleava . There are arguments on both sides. Did Iamaleava mask some of Neuheisel's problems? Or did Neuheisel save Iamaleava's season?

Both arguments have truth to them, no doubt. However, Iamaleava has already shown he can be a productive quarterback without Neuheisel — the same can’t be said the other way around.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9,right) hugs new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 42-37 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

After the win streak, you could tell there was a shift in offensive production. Something that will hurt Neuheisel in the hiring process, with UCLA or with a different team. To his credit, the slate after Maryland was rough; the Bruins faced No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana.

The offense grew extremely conservative — it became checkdowns, and if nothing was there, a scramble. It was a rinse-and-repeat strategy that defenses quickly picked up on, especially after the Maryland game.

Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver coach Jerry Neuheisel directs players on the field prior to the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It should be mentioned that UCLA's offensive playbook with Neuheisel was very limited, as he was a tight end coach before the promotion. However, with an off-season with Chesney, the offense has an opportunity to grow.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney argues a call with an official during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

With the small sample size Neuheisel had this season, it is safe to say he did OK. Will he be the Bruins' offensive coordinator next season? Probably not; however, there is a market for him. He could easily be a head coach for an FCS team, or even parlay his success with the Bruins into another FBS team.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.