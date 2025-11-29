Projected Stats for UCLA Playmakers Against USC
UCLA is hoping to end their season off with a bang against, intercity rival USC.
After losing four straight, the Bruins are looking to bounce back against a pretty tough No. 19 USC team. UCLA has struggled offensively during this span; however, we might see a Jerry Neuheisel, now that the stakes for his job in the offseason are on the line.
Jalen Berger | RB
The Bruins' leading rusher this season, behind quarterback Nico Iamaleava, has been Jalen Berger. In what could be Berger's final game of his college career, he will surely make this one count.
On the season, Berger has rushed 74 times for 307 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the passing game, Berger has also caught 10 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
We saw in the Michigan State game just how explosive Berger can be. And after USC allowed Oregon’s Noah Whittington to rush for 104 yards and a touchdown last week, Berger should be in a position to make a real impact in this matchup.
Prediction vs USC: 13 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD, 3 REC, 23 yards
Kwazi Gilmer | WR
Kwazi Gilmer has not been the No. 1 receiving threat Bruins fans hoped for this season. And while he still leads UCLA in all major receiving categories, his production has sputtered down the stretch.
This season, Gilmer has caught 40 passes for 462 yards, as well as three scores. In the last four games, Gilmer has only accumulated 93 yards on ten catches, with one touchdown.
Whoever is under center for the Bruins really needs to figure out how to get Gilmer involved. We have seen in past games this season how good Gilmer can be.
Prediction vs USC: 4 catches, 64 yards, one touchdown
Rico Flores Jr | WR
Rico Flores Jr has sneakily been the Bruins' top receiver since coming back from his injury against Northwestern earlier this season.
Flores, since coming back from injury, has posted 26 catches for 274 yards. Flores is still looking for his first score of the season; there is a good chance he gets one in this game.
In the last four games for the Bruins, Flores Jr has led the team in receiving three times. With Gilmer's lack of production as of late, Flores has really been able to make an impact in the passing game.
Prediction vs USC: 5 catches, 67 yards, and one touchdown.
If the Bruins are able to have a good offensive showing, the defense should be able to keep them in the game. Let's just hope Neuheisel has a few more tricks up his sleeve.
