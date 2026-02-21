UCLA's Perry, Clark React to Cronin’s Apology

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin finally addressed his viral encounter that saw him eject Steven Jamerson from the game in the closing minutes of the Bruins’ 82-59 loss to Michigan State.

After a flagrant foul committed by Jamerson with the Bruins down by nearly 30 points, Cronin felt the play was out of line, and sent Jamerson back to the locker room. The incident went viral on social media, with many condemning the actions of Cronin as embarrassing, and unnecessary.

Cronin would later reveal on Friday that he apologized to Jamerson after days of silence in the immediate aftermath of the incident. For the most part, Cronin played it off as not much of a big deal anymore, but that’s not the message the players are giving off.

Guard Trent Perry, who also happens to be roommates with Jamerson, explained how he received the message from Cronin after handling the matter in-house.

“I’m just glad we were able to handle it as a team, and come together,” Perry said. “[Jamerson] has been very mature about it. I’m just glad that he’s keeping his head, and I’m also checking in on him every single day. I don’t think, to be honest, the entire world has ever seen that in a game. But, it happened, and I’m just glad we were able to move forward.“

“I don’t think anybody has ever experienced that before,” Perry added. “I’m just making sure my teammate knows that I have his back, and that everyone else has his back. It’s kind of difficult to really grasp. I’m just here to have his back always, and just make sure that he’s ready for whatever’s coming his way.”

Guard Skyy Clark also shared his thoughts on the incident, acknowledging the bizarreness of the situation while also accepting Cronin’s apology.

“We stood by Steven,” Clark said. “We handled the matter internally, coach gave a pretty sincere apology. Obviously [Jamerson] was a little in his head about it, but we gave him some words of encouragement.”

Clark was also asked whether or not he feels that Cronin stands by his word when it comes to protecting his players, to which Clark defended his head coach.

“He does it every game, when the refs are maybe not giving us some calls that we like, or he sees something,” Clark said. “Whether it comes to scouts, or fans, he’s always got our back.”

