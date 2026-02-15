The UCLA Bruins got a major boost to their rotation against Michigan, as Skyy Clark made his much-anticipated return to the court.

Clark has been out for the last 10 games due to a hamstring injury. The Bruins were able to survive his absence, going 7-3 while he was out. Nonetheless, his return is much welcomed for a UCLA team that is looking for a strong finish to the regular season.

Clark is averaging over 13 points per game this season as one of their top options offensively. Clark is shooting 47 percent from the floor, and 48 percent from three-point range. On the other end of the floor, Clark is one of the team’s top perimeter defenders.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Perry was solid replacement

Guard Trent Perry stepped up nicely in his absence, ushering in multiple 20-point games, and filling the void left behind by Clark offensively. Perry’s scoring average on the season jumped nearly 3 whole points in the time he spent filling in for Clark.

Clark made his return against #2 Michigan on the road on Saturday, scoring 8 points on 2-4 shooting, 2-3 from three-point range in 16 minutes of action off the bench in a 86-56 blowout loss to #2 Michigan. Normally a starter, Clark came in as a reserve in his first appearance in over a month, potentially as a result of Perry’s vastly improved performance.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cronin on Clark's return

Head coach Mick Cronin spoke after the game about the impact of having Clark back on the court, and a part of the Bruins’ rotation.

“I’m just happy that he’s getting to play,” Cronin said. “He’s tired, we had him on a minutes restriction. I was trying to keep him to 15 [minutes], we kept him to 15. He said he felt good, so we’ve just got to try and build on it.”

Perry, who finished with 14 points on 5-9 shooting, also talked about having Clark with the team again for the first time since early January.

“It was good to have my boy back, have him in the rotation,” Perry said. “It’s going to be a work in progress for him just to get his stamina back, get his feel for the game back, but ultimately I’m glad that he’s back with us.”

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) dribbles on UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Bruins are currently sitting on the bubble of many NCAA Tournament projections, so they’ll need to finish the season strong to make it back to the tournament this time around. With Clark back in the picture, that mission becomes much easier than it would’ve been if he was still out with his injury.

