One UCLA Transfer Could Have Much Bigger Role Than Expected

UCLA already has a very talented group of guards in the starting backcourt. Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty could be an incredibly electric duo, no doubt the main offensive threat.

Azavier Robinson Brings Intensity to the Bruins

However, Petty isn’t the only transfer guard who could make a difference for this team. Former Butler Bulldog Azavier Robinson has been impressive in the short period of time he’s been with the Bruins. So much so that head coach Mick Cronin spoke on just how impressive Robinson has been so far.

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives against Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm high on Stink Robinson,” Cronin said in an interview with CBS' Jon Rothstein. “He broke Greg Oden's scoring record at Lawrence North. You're talking about a guy that broke his nose diving head-first on a loose ball, shattered his wrist, was out months. His first practice back at UCLA, I'm going to say he dove on the floor five times. But he can shoot.”

Robinson’s Role This Season

When Robinson came to the Bruins, his role seemed a little foggy, and fans were unsure where he would live on the court. In the same interview, Cronin cleared up that exact question as well.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“His development going forward is going to be my ability to teach him how to play point guard. He's more of a combo...He can have a year to learn all of that. But he's a weapon. I'm telling you, people have trouble getting the ball up the floor against him."

It’s clear from Cronin’s response that he loves the potential of what Robinson can bring to this team. Not only this season, but seasons ahead. Robinson will be a very solid relief option for this Bruins team this year, and I believe he has the ability to more than hold his own when Petty and Perry need to take a seat on the sideline.

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) shoots the ball past Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season at Butler, Robinson started 15 games and averaged about 18 minutes per game. I would expect his minutes to stay relatively the same with the Bruins.

He averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while also managing to grab 1.5 steals per game. Robinson should be a major hustle player on both ends of the court and will play with the high intensity that Cronin loves to see.

His name has flown under the radar a bit since becoming a Bruin, but he has the ability to be a huge asset to this UCLA team in 2026-27.