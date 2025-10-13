UCLA Takes Another Massive Leap in Updated FPI

All Bruins

The Bruins were, again, one of the biggest winners of the college football week.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds up a towel branding the Michigan State logo after beating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds up a towel branding the Michigan State logo after beating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins are proving that last week wasn't just some stroke of luck, dominating Michigan State, 38-13, for their second consecutive win.

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, right, meets with UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper after the Spartans loss on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins started the game with a three-and-out and conceded an Aidan Chiles touchdown to go down 7-0. After that, UCLA scored 38 unanswered points, a stretch that featured dominant defense and stifling offense.

Perfectly in line with their turnaround, the Bruins are climbing up the ranks analytically, jumping 11 spots on ESPN's updated Football Power Index (FPI) from 79th to 68th in college football. For the first time since before the season, UCLA isn't ranked last in the Big Ten in the FPI ratings.

ESPN now predicts the Bruins will win 3.1 games this season, with a 0.6% chance to win six games. Why so low? Well, aside from starting the season 0-4, UCLA has the strongest remaining strength of schedule on the FPI, currently looking ahead to four Top 25 opponents to finish the season.

Takeaways From UCLA's 38-13 Michigan State Win

1. They Forgot About J(alen Berger)

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) runs through the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Throughout UCLA's 0-4 start, returning redshirt senior running back Jalen Berger was quickly becoming buried in the Bruins' deep, yet underperforming backfield.

Turns out, all Berger needed was an offensive game plan that would optimize him and every UCLA running back.

Berger starred against his former team, rushing for 89 yards on 12 carries (7.4 average) and a touchdown. But his impact wasn't exclusive to the ground attack. He also caught two touchdowns.

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins were searching for any spark in the backfield to take some of the weight off Iamaleava, and Berger made the case to be RB1 moving forward.

2. Talent Was Never The Problem

Urban Meyer said it best this week: "UCLA’s got bad players? Bullshit. Go watch the film." Following these last two games, you've got to wonder what exactly DeShaun Foster was -- or wasn't -- doing.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We said it all offseason. UCLA has adequate talent. Foster did a great job of building a culture in Westwood, but Skipper executed what really mattered -- getting his talent to be... talented.

Even then, the Bruins' culture under Skipper feels indomitable.

3. Is a Bowl Game Within Grasp?

We don't mean to get too ahead of ourselves, but the Bruins need just four more wins to qualify for a bowl game. And the way they look now, I'd say that's a strong possibility.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Let's try and project their wins.

The Bruins have six more games this season -- vs Maryland, at Indiana, vs Nebraska, at Ohio State, vs Washington, and at USC.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It's a tough remaining schedule, but if UCLA continues on this track, I can see wins coming against Maryland, Nebraska and Washington, leaving it up to them to secure another upset to get that sixth win.

Who could it be against?

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds a towel with the Michigan State logo after defeating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

