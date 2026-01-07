UCLA Lands Star Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

The first few days of the 2026 transfer portal have been a whirlwind for UCLA, as new head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been working tirelessly to add talent to a Bruins roster with holes at nearly every position.

Chesney has already put together an impressive transfer class so far, securing commitments from several portal prospects, including a former standout wide receiver from San Jose State.

San Jose State Wide Receiver Transfer Commits to UCLA

On Jan. 7, it was reported that UCLA had landed Leland Smith, a 6’4” wide receiver transfer from San Jose State. Smith confirmed his commitment to the Bruins on X, writing, “Blessed Beyond Measure!”

Smith is originally from Houston, Texas, and had little interest from Division I programs as a high school recruit. He ultimately went the junior college route, beginning his career at Fullerton College, where he became a star and was ranked as one of the top JUCO prospects in the 2024 class.

He committed to Purdue ahead of the 2024 season, but after seeing limited action, he entered the portal and transferred to San Jose State for his junior year in 2025.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Smith balled out with the Spartans last season, recording 43 catches for 688 yards and three touchdowns before entering the transfer portal for the final time. He joins the Bruins with one year of eligibility remaining.

With Smith's commitment, UCLA has now officially landed 10 players through the portal. The transfer wideout is a massive addition to a Bruins offense that desperately needed help at wide receiver after the departures of Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr. earlier this offseason.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for the first down after the catch against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Devyn King (24) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list Smith as a three-star prospect, the No. 337 overall player in the portal, and the No. 68 wide receiver. He’ll likely come in and start right away for the Bruins in 2026 and be a key weapon for UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The Bruins' passing attack was among the worst in the Big Ten in 2025, and surrounding Iamaleava with playmakers was a priority for the Bruins during the portal window. Smith helps UCLA do just that.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA’s roster needed a lot of help when Chesney first arrived in Westwood, and while there’s still plenty more work to do, the new Bruins head coach has done an excellent job so far of adding talented, proven players, like Smith from the portal, who can make an immediate impact on the program in 2026.

