Ranking UCLA Basketball Among Big Ten's Elite Teams

The UCLA Bruins have been one of the most impressive teams in college basketball this season.

Yes, it's only been three games, two of which were against mid-major programs, but the Bruins look different in 2026. Their win over Arizona in the season opener was also noteworthy, as the Wildcats entered the season ranked No. 5. The non-conference schedule isn't the most intimidating, excluding Gonzaga, so UCLA's stock may not be fully bought into until conference play begins.

With that in mind, here's how the Bruins currently rank among the other top Big 10 teams. Now, this isn't an assessment of where they currently rank. Rather, it's based on how the other top-flight teams in the conference have performed to this point.

1. Michigan State Spartans

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Izzo has combated overwhelming player movement and NIL, retaining several multi-year starters over the years. That's the main reason the Spartans are currently ranked No. 5 in the country, as Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr are both in their fourth year at Michigan State.

The Spartans deserve to be at the top of this discussion after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night. Duke entered this season as the favorite to win the national championship and a firm contender, despite the loss. Nevertheless, Michigan State proved that continuity and cohesion are vastly important in college basketball.

Michigan State may not possess the firepower of other blue-blood programs, but with Izzo at the helm and Fears Jr. running the offense, this roster is well-rounded enough to be one of the best teams in the country.

2. Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) signals possession during the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois is another example of a team that retained a lot of its roster from last season, which reached the Final Four. Despite losing to Texas Tech, the Fighting Illini are still one of the five best teams in the country.

Andrej Stojakovic is in the midst of a breakout year, averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 61.8% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range. In total, Illinois has five players averaging at least 10 points per game. This is one of the deepest and most experienced rosters in the country, which will be a driving force in the team's success.

3. UCLA Bruins

It's always difficult to fully evaluate teams at this time of the year based on the level of opposition. However, it's indisputable that the Bruins have been one of the most impressive teams so far.

You can't poke any holes in UCLA's operation. Offensively, it's averaging 101.3 points per game, ranking eighth in the country, while allowing 58.3 points per game. Yes, statistics don't tell the whole story, but they show how well this team is put together.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To challenge for a national championship, a team needs a legitimate head coach , a star player who lives up to their talent, depth, and personnel capable of defending at a high level. The Bruins possess all of those qualities in abundance.

One of the biggest storylines in college basketball this season has been Serbian freshman Nikola Kusturica. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound guard-forward hybrid is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 62.5% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. Now, against Arizona, the lone legitimate team UCLA has faced this season, Kusturica recorded nine points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 3-of-11 from the field. However, it's nothing to fret about.

It's far from a one-man show for UCLA, as Jaylen Petty, Trent Perry , Eric Dailey Jr., and Joe Philon all average double digits and shoot incredibly efficiently from the field. The Bruins can beat you in so many different ways and styles, allowing them to adapt in specific matchups.