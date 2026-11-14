Why UCLA Basketball Has Makeup of National Title Contender

It's been only three games, but the UCLA Bruins already look like one of the best teams in the country.

That may come off as a "Captain Obvious" statement, as the Bruins are ranked No. 9 in the country. However, UCLA has been utterly dominant across this brief stretch, including a road win over the Arizona Wildcats, who were ranked No. 5 at the time.

This claim isn't result-based, as the Bruins have wins over North Florida and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Rather, this sentiment is associated with several aspects of this roster. Before giving away too much, here are reasons why the Bruins have the potential to push for a national championship this season.

Well-Rounded Roster

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This roster may be the best one Mick Cronin has assembled since taking over as the head coach in 2019. Cronin has five players averaging double-digit points, making it virtually impossible for opposing teams to marginalize the offense. If the Bruins have one or two players struggling to find a rhythm, Cronin has the luxury of turning to other options.

Nikola Kusturica headlines the group, as the Serbian guard-forward has immediately established himself as one of, if not the best, freshmen in the country. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound hybrid guard is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 62.5% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. Possessing an asset who contributes in multiple areas while producing elite numbers with elite efficiency automatically elevates everyone else.

Landing the European superstar was the marquee acquisition this offseason, but adding Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty has also paid dividends. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard is averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field and 47.6% from beyond the arc.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins bench in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we highlighted those two players, the Bruins can beat teams in a multitude of ways, and because there's no identifiable weakness in the personnel, there's no particular way to stop them. It feels inevitable that UCLA will score on every possession.

Defensive Prowess

Defense travels. To make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and challenge for a national championship, playing defense at a high level is crucial. There will be nights when the Bruins aren't clicking offensively, but defensive effort should always be at a high level. Luckily, the Bruins are one of the most sound defensive teams in the country.

You don't want to overreact to a minimal stretch of games, especially when two of those outings were against mid-major programs, but UCLA has stellar defense. Through three games, the Bruins are allowing 58.3 points per game while holding their opponents to 32.2% from the field and 22.6% from three-point range. Combining that strength with the ability to score at will makes the Bruins a daunting out every game.

Continuity and Experience

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In today's landscape, maintaining a consistent rotation is difficult. In addition to acquiring multiple incoming freshmen and established players through the transfer portal, Cronin has also retained several key rotational pieces. Those include Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker, all of whom are pivotal to UCLA's success.

Perry is in the midst of his junior campaign at UCLA, and having a veteran guard who can command the offense is monumental to competing in March. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard averages 7.4 assists per game and is coming off an 11-assist outing against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Meanwhile, Dailey Jr. and Booker are well-rounded complementary pieces on this roster. Again, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but the Bruins have all the components of a championship-contending team.