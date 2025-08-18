Ranking UCLA's Most Important Games: No. 4
We're officially two weeks away from UCLA's season opener, and the Bruins are one of the biggest stories in college football.
With a ton of expectations preceding them, let's rank the Bruins' most important games on the schedule, moving on to No. 4 -- Week 11 vs Nebraska.
UCLA's matchup against the Cornhuskers comes at a crucial point in the season. The last stretch of the year, in between weeks against the currently 20th-ranked Indiana and third-ranked Ohio State.
If the Bruins are the team we all think they are going to be, based on all the positive buzz out of camp, Nebraska is a realistic win between projected losses.
Depending on how the earlier portions of the season go, I could see this matchup either being the Bruins' seventh or eighth win, further pushing an uber-successful season, or being crucial towards reaching that six-win goal towards a bowl game.
Analyst Previews Nebraska
Want to know more about the Cornhuskers going into the season? Well, ESPN's Bill Connelly previewed them, here's what he had to say:
"As a child of the 1980s and 1990s, I have to say that the idea of Nebraska finishing with a losing record for seven straight years was utterly mind-blowing. It's one thing to drift away from national title contention; it's another to fail to even bowl. That's a ridiculously low bar for a program with Nebraska's resources.
"We can't say that Rhule has the Huskers back on a path toward the top 10, but he at least ended the bowl drought in 2024. Despite a four-game midseason losing streak and growing pains for highly touted freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, NU started 5-1 and reached bowl eligibility with a November win over Wisconsin; the Huskers won their bowl to assure a winning record.
"It's a start. And if Rhule nailed two new coordinator hires, the growth should continue. After two dynamite seasons with Tony White leading the defense (average defensive SP+ ranking: ninth), Rhule promoted DBs coach John Butler when White left for Florida State. Butler's secondary is loaded with experience and has stars in corner Ceyair Wright and nickel Malcolm Hartzog Jr., but we'll see about a front six that lost every starter and could need immediate contributions from transfers such as linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (114 tackles and 18 run stops at Georgia Southern) and edge rushers -- and former blue-chippers -- Dasan McCullough (Oklahoma) and Williams Nwaneri (Missouri).
"The offense was poor in 2024, ranking just 99th in offensive SP+, but it was also highly reliant on freshmen Raiola, receiver Jacory Barney Jr., left tackle Gunnar Gottula, and sophomores such as running back Emmett Johnson and left guard Justin Evans. Spread offense old-hand Dana Holgorsen took over playcalling late in the season, and NU topped 20 points in only one of his four games, but after an offseason with Raiola -- and with a couple of receiver additions in Dane Key (Kentucky) and Nyziah Hunter (Cal) -- maybe the offense can perk up a bit. Raiola's first season was predictably all over the map, with six games with a 75.0 Total QBR or higher and three under 40.0, but your freshman season is just about survival, right?
"In his first two stops as a college head coach (Temple and Baylor), Rhule's teams went from bad in Year 1 (3-21 combined) to decent in Year 2 (13-12) and great in Year 3 (21-7). Aiming for double-digit wins might be a bit much, but the schedule is built for a fast start -- only one of the first six opponents is projected in the top 60 -- and if the offense improves more than the defense potentially regresses, a 9-3 record, with a potential 10th win in the bowl, isn't off the table."
