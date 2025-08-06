Evaluating UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class: Secondary
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA recruiting and coaching staff made waves in the recruiting trail in his first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, securing one of the Bruins' best classes in recent history.
Headlined by four four-stars, UCLA has the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the nation on 247Sports' national 2026 team rankings, good for seventh in the Big Ten behind USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Washington.
With that being said, let's take a look at UCLA's secondary commits and how national recruiting analysts evaluated them in their recruiting process.
Madden Soliai, 3-Star S, 5'10", 180 lbs., Kahuku (Hawaii)
Soliai is UCLA's highest rated pledge in the secondary, according to 247Sports, and committed to the Bruins on June 21 alongside his cousin and Kahuku teammate, three-star linebacker Malaki Soliai-Tui. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety had offers and close interest from Colorado State, Boise State and Cal, but ultimately opted for Westwood after visiting on June 5.
"Soliai is one of the toughest and hardest hitting safeties out West. Plays with a maniacal motor and brings a major edge and compete level every time out. Players who come out of Kahuku are known for their physicality and Soliai definitely fits that description. A solid tackler who can get downhill in a hurry and runs right through opposing ball carriers. Shows excellent ball skills and cover instincts as well and is one of the better cover safeties we've seen.
"Had multiple interceptions where he jumped routes and offers some value as a punt returner as well. Played a ton of man to man coverage as a boundary corner and looked comfortable and natural in that setting. Shows some stickiness in coverage, plays the ball and doesn't panic in trail mode. A special teams ace who blocked multiple punts and kicks and is one of those players who just does a little of everything well. Really like the positional versatility he brings to a program and is a coaches dream for his ability to play multiple roles in a defense along with how hard he plays." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Justin Lewis, 3-Star CB, 6'2", 165 lbs., Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
Coming in next for UCLA, Lewis has a 0.8703 247Sports Composite rating and is the 70th-ranked prospect out of the state of California. He committed to the Bruins on June 8 while at the Wasserman Facility for a 7-on-7 high school tournament, and went on his official visit on June 13. He had offers from Arizona, Colorado and Miami, just to name a few.
"Lewis is a long boundary corner who can smother an opposing receiver. He’s pushing 6-2, 170 pounds and plays a physical game. He’s very strong in run support and isn’t afraid to get downhill and lay the wood to an opposing ball carrier. He uses his length well and is strong in press coverage where he can bully opposing receivers.
"He has the speed to turn and run with a receiver down the field and has continued to improve his short area quickness and ability to close. His upside is high because of his length and natural athleticism and he projects as a high Power 4 prospect at the next level." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Logan Hirou, 3-Star S, 6'1", 185 lbs., Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.)
Hirou is one of two UCLA safeties to pledge to Westwood, along with Madden Solia, and has a 247Sports Composite Rating of 0.8619 and comes in as the 98th-ranked recruit in California.
"Hirou is a talented safety prospect and one of the most physical players out West. He loves to hit and has an old school vibe to his game. A rangy playmaker in the secondary who shows excellent ball skills and covers a lot of ground. A true every down safety with a high football IQ and you can play him in any situation.
"Big enough and tackles well enough to even move down in the box when you want another run defender and should have no issues covering tight ends out of the backfield. Among the best open field tacklers in the region and has high level football instincts as well. Want to see continue to improve athletically but really like the football player and the off the field work ethic and intangibles check out as well." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Joshua Mensah, 3-Star ATH/CB, 6'0", 165 lbs., Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Fontana
Mensah is UCLA's only Athlete commitment and plays both sides of the ball in high school. Nonetheless, many expect him to play cornerback. He pledged to the Bruins along with his Rancho Cucamonga High School teammate Justin Lewis on June 8. The touted athlete had offers from Arizona, BYU, Cal and Colorado State. He visited Westwood a week after he committed on June 13.
"Mensah is a two-way athlete who shows the ability to play on either side of the ball at the college level. Offers a ton of positional versatility and can play receiver, safety or corner but likely projects best in the secondary. Has a corner frame, moves well and shows excellent football instincts. Closes on the football, jumps routes and has very good ball skills.
"Is explosive as a pass catcher, shows off strong hands and runs well after the catch. He had to sit out five games last season after transferring from Etiwanda to Rancho Cucamonga but looks primed for a monster senior year. Mensah is an ascending player and someone who’s definitely trending in the right direction as a prospect." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
UCLA's future is bright, and it's starting at the foundation, with recruiting.
