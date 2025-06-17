EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Joshua Mensah Recaps His Official Visit
The UCLA Bruins have been cooking when it comes to the world of recruiting. One of the players that they recently landed is Joshua Mensah. Mensah is a cornerback prospect from Rancho Cucamonga High School in Fontana, California.
Greg Biggins from 247Sports gave an honest evaluation on the talented prospect.
"Mensah is a two-way athlete who shows the ability to play on either side of the ball at the college level. Offers a ton of positional versatility and can play receiver, safety or corner but likely projects best in the secondary. Has a corner frame, moves well and shows excellent football instincts. Closes on the football, jumps routes and has very good ball skills. Is explosive as a pass catcher, shows off strong hands and runs well after the catch. He had to sit out five games last season after transferring from Etiwanda to Rancho Cucamonga but looks primed for a monster senior year. Mensah is an ascending player and someone who’s definitely trending in the right direction as a prospect."
The commit was committed prior to his visit so he had the chance to get the full experience as a locked in Bruin. Following the visit, Mensah caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"My visit went extremely well, the staff did and amazing job. It really felt like home," the Bruins commit stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented prospect had the opportunity to check off boxes that he didn't check off prior to committing. This went very well.
"It allows me to recheck every box. UCLA is everything I’ve ever wanted, and seeing it all for the first time was amazing."
The commit had the chance to speak with multiple coaches on the staff, including Deshaun Foster who is the Head Football Coach.
"Coach Foster and Coach Meat. Two amazing coaches with lots of experience and just great to be around. Spent a lot of time with them this weekend."
The culture that UCLA has built has made a difference for many recruits, including Mensah.
"The culture and the love that goes on in the building. You can tell how genuine and sincere the bond is between everyone at UCLA."
Mensah breaks down what is next for him in his active recruitment, as he confirms with UCLA Bruins On SI that he will continue to show love to the Bruins.
"Continue to visit UCLA," the Bruins prospect stated.
Mensah has a plan when it comes to recruiting guys, even someone who is related to him.
"I most definitely did, and the class of 27’ has a lot of great athletes. One of them being my younger brother, Nate Mensah."
