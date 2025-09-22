One Recruiting Positive Following UCLA Coaching Fire
Before the college football season, there were multiple different teams that really started to shine when it came to the recruiting process, as they were able to land multiple different prospects who were among the greatest prospects in the class at the high school level.
The UCLA Bruins were able to put together a very solid class and one that would be deemed as one of the better recruiting classes that they have had in recent yearswhich would later go up in flames due to multiple different reasons.
The main reason is that the UCLA Bruins started the season off very badly and would later end up firing their coach, as DeShaun Foster was fired by the UCLA Bruins staff above him.
Foster was a very active person when it comes to the recruiting scene, so by nature, a lot of these commits had a very long and heartfelt relationship with the former UCLA Bruins coach, which made the firing a lot tougher for recruiting than typical due to his availability when it comes to recruiting prospects, especially those in the 2026 recruiting class at this time.
Sure, position coaches play a huge factor, but these prospects want to know about their head football coach, which is something that the Bruins have struggled with now that they are actively looking for a coach. Some commits have stayed put, which is very exciting for the staff, as they were able to keep some of the commits; however, they have already lost a commitment since the firing, which is a very bad situation for this team, which wants to be able to improve very quickly.
It is no secret that the 2026 recruiting classes is the class that is up right now while the 2027 recruiting class is in position to take the headlines very soon as they still have plenty of time to be recruited which is something that is worth noting as prior to the coaching fire they had three total commits in the 2027 class which is among the best classes far the cycle thus far.
One positive that is worth talking about is the fact that despite this recruiting cycle being able to still find their home and not worry about missing opportunities because they were committed, they have still been able to keep two of the three commits intact thus far. The only prospect that they have missed out on since the coaching fire, when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class that was already committed to them, was the one prospect that was committed to them the longest.
That prospect is Demaje Riley.
At this time Trysten Shaw and Royalton Allen remain committed.
