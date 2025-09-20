Isaiah Phelps Details UCLA Recruiting Push, Talks Latest Updates
The UCLA Bruins have been doing their job very well, as they have been looking to land the best of the best when it comes to a plethora of different positions, including the linebacker position, as they are trying to land one of the better prospects at the position.
That prospect is Isaiah Phelps, who recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail more information.
Isaiah Phelps Details UCLA Push and More
- "UCLA seems really interested, which is cool. They've been working hard to show me I'm a priority, and that definitely catches my eye," the UCLA Bruins target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins recruitment at this time.
There are multiple coaches that the talented prospect has been able to connect with. One of the coaches is the linebacker positional coach for the UCLA Bruins, Scott White.
- "I talk to Coach Scott White and Coach Tyree Thompson the most. Our conversations are great, and we even connect on a personal level, too."
Will the very talented prospect be taken on another visit to see the UCLA Bruins or is he likely done when it comes to that front, as he and many others have already started to see the changes that have been made for the UCLA Bruins football program, which can always alter decisions that are made around that program, such as commitments or visits?
- "Yeah, I'm hoping to visit UCLA again soon. I want to go see the players and the coaching staff. I would like to see the new stuff and the change."
Who are the current schools that are standing out for the talented prospect at this time, as he continues to look at the schools that have already started to reach out to him, as well as potentially offer him on the trail, as he is one of the better prospects in the nation?
- "A few schools that are standing out right now are UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, USC, and Texas because of the coaching staff and the environment they've created."
What would the UCLA Bruins have to do when it comes to the recruiting trail in order to move up?
- "For UCLA to move up in my rankings, it's all about showing me how I can develop as a player and a person there. I want to see a clear plan for my growth and how I'd contribute to the team's success."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.