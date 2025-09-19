Jeremiah Williams Opens Up About Ongoing Uncertainty With UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better programs across the nation when it comes to recruiting, as they have been able to get off to a hot start in the 2027 recruiting class.
Before losing their head football coach to the decision of being fired the UCLA Bruins had three commitments in the 2027 class but at this moment in which this article is being typed out the Bruins still have a total of two commitments in the 2027 class which is far more than some teams have as it is still very early in the cycle and they aren't the cycle that is in the spotlight considering the class of 2026 has yet to sign.
One of the targets that they have been after is Jeremiah Williams. Williams recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI. This is what he had to say when he caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA uncertainty.
Jeremiah Williams Talks Uncertainty with UCLA
- "Right now, with all the changes at UCLA, I am not sure at this time," the talented prospect stated when speaking about the changes going on with the UCLA Bruins coaching staff after DeShaun Foster was fired. He detailed this when speaking with UCLA Bruins On SI.
Next, he would detail which coach he has the best relationship with at this time. That coach is his position coach.
- "Coach Franklin is the coach I speak with the most at this time."
There are multiple changes that are being made at this time for the UCLA Bruins, which is something that the talented defensive lineman touched on multiple times.
- "I think right now, with the recent changes, I know they are working to build the program back to where it needs to be."
He then would go into active conversation to the length of discussing which schools have started to stand out to him, as well as why those schools in specific stand out to him at this time. Here is what he had to say in the conversation.
- "For sure, ASU after this weekend's visit. I had the privilege of meeting the whole staff, and got a chance to see the campus and the facility. Got to meet Head Coach Dillingham and had a great conversation with him."
- "The environment was great, especially during the game, which is something I can see myself playing at. Notre Dame - I love the campus and building a great relationship with Coach Al. Penn State - they got great coaches over there and we’re building a great relationship. Hoping to visit the campus soon this year."
