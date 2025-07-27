The Future of College Baseball Runs Through UCLA
Following an improbable run in the 2025 Men's College World Series, UCLA baseball is putting the college baseball landscape on notice ahead of next season.
Fresh off a new extension for 21-year head coach John Savage, and one of the most dominant seasons by a Bruin in recent history from rising junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky, UCLA is projected to be the best team in college baseball next year, according to Baseball America.
The baseball site released a "Way Too Early Top 25 Rankings for 2026" list, and the Bruins stood above the rest. Here's what Baseball America writers Jacob Rudner and Peter Flaherty had to say about UCLA:
"In an era when early rankings can at times hinge on splashy offseason moves, it’s UCLA’s relative inactivity that vaults it to the top of our ‘Way Too Early’ 2026 Rankings. The Bruins are coming off a resurgent season in which they shared the Big Ten regular season title with Oregon and reached the College World Series for the first time since 2013.
"Much of the roster that powered coach John Savage’s team back into the national spotlight is slated to return to Westwood in 2026, including All-America selections Mulivai Levu and Roch Cholowsky, who became just the sixth non-draft eligible player to win Baseball America’s College Player of the Year Award in its 40-plus-year history. The Bruins also bring back all but one of their top offensive contributors, their weekend rotation and several key bullpen arms. Former Texas outfielder Will Gasparino, an early-round draft prospect, joins the fold via the portal.
"No team in the country brings back more proven firepower than UCLA, which should garner plenty of preseason attention as a major title contender and thanks to Cholowsky’s candidacy to be selected first overall in the 2026 draft."
Cholowsky's Dominance
Cholowsky was a star this college baseball season, being awarded Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the Brooks Wallace Award, District 9 Player of the Year, Perfect Game USA Player of the Year, Baseball America Player of the Year, D1Baseball Player of the Year, ABCA First Team All-American honors, Baseball America First Team All-American honors, NCBWA Second Team All-American honors, finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, all in his sophomore season.
Much of UCLA's lineup is riddled with freshmen and sophomores, and this team will be primed for an even deeper run than it went on in June.
Savage wasn't shy about praising Cholowsky whenever he had the chance in Omaha despite a stretch where the shortstop didn't have an extra base hit all postseason.
"He’s as good a player we’ve had. We’ve had some monster players," Savage said. "We’ve got 30 major leaguers. So I think he’s gotten on a path of that route. He’s just a winning kid. His feel for the room, his feel for his teammates, his feel for games. His IQ, baseball IQ is extremely high.
“We had one of the best American shortstops over the last 15 years in Brandon Crawford. He was a phenomenal shortstop. [Cholowsky] reminds me of him on the defensive side. They love playing defense. They love being the quarterback. They love handling that 9-on-1 proposition. You don’t see many guys who are defensive players of the year that are also the player of the year.
“That goes back to special guys, over 20 hit-by-pitches, walks. Just playing the game. He just plays the game to win. So I think it just rubs off on other guys. It takes the selfishness off some guys and gets them unselfish. At the end of the day he’s just a winning player. He’s been very loyal to UCLA. He played third base last year. He hit over .300. Had a good freshman year.
“But at the same time, he’s a true potential major league shortstop. We’re lucky to have him, but he certainly is one of the guys. He’s a leader, but at the same time he’s a true Bruin. At the end of the day, all he cares about is winning.”
