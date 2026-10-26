UCLA’s Running Backs Have Embraced One Important Philosophy

Wayne Knight has been spectacular this season for UCLA.

However, one of the biggest factors in Knight’s success this season has been what Bob Chesney built around him. UCLA has found tremendous success on the ground this year, and the committee of ball carriers in the Bruins' backfield has all been able to contribute at a high level. Each brings something unique to the table and has truly been a special part of this team.

Bob Chesney on His Backfield

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked about his committee backfield following the win over Michigan State, Chesney gave a strong response to that unit:

“I think it's a brotherhood in that room and it's not the easiest thing to do,” Chesney said. “But I think when you go through a physical game like we did the last two and then again today, you find that you really need each other.”

“As much as you might want to be the guy that carries the ball 40 times a game. It's not feasible to, you know, exist at this level in this league with that many carries, with that many hits that your body's got to take.”

While Chesney acknowledged the physical support from each running back in the room, he also noted that the mental side of the room is in a very healthy place, as each ball carrier supports each other's success.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl.at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think they respect each other, you know, absolutely are each other's biggest fans, and do such a good job of finding their way into what they do well. And I think, again, just supporting each other. That's a room that is talented, physical, tough, and works as hard as any other room out there. And it's cool to see them get rewarded.”

Keep the Run Game Strong

It hasn’t been an easy season for UCLA by any means, yet they remain unbeaten. UCLA’s run game has been a central part of that development, and without every back in the room, the current result may not be what it is. As Chesney said, this team needs everybody. While Wayne Knight has been the headliner and focal point of the room, the success lies in the depth they bring and the ability to cycle through fresh legs all game long.

It’s an exciting season for the Bruins, and the success of this team moving forward will no doubt rely on whether this ground game can maintain its elite production.