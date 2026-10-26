How UCLA Can Monitor Wayne Knight Ahead of Nevada Matchup

UCLA moved to 7-0 with its latest victory Saturday over Michigan State. However, the home crowd at the Rose Bowl held its breath as star running back Wayne Knight went down with an injury and did not return. It was an apparent side injury, either to his rib or oblique, according to Coach Bob Chesney.

Fortunately for Knight and the Bruins , Chesney said the injury is "nothing overly dangerous," and that Knight could have returned to action if absolutely necessary.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that response and the chances of victory for the next game, it would be a great surprise to see Knight play a bulk of the upcoming contest against Nevada.

The Wolfpack are UCLA's final non-conference opponent and serve as a valuable reprieve from Big Ten play. UCLA should be a heavy favorite — a fact which negates Knight's importance to the game. If Knight does play against Nevada, it might be just for a drive or two.

The third different Bruin running back to score a touchdown today!



28 unanswered points for UCLA. https://t.co/76Pq4L9nQU — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 24, 2026

Despite Knight's early departure, the Bruins still tallied 245 rushing yards against the Spartans. Jaivian Thomas toted the ball 10 times for 41 yards and a touchdown, while Anthony Woods took over with 14 carries for a game-best 112 yards and an additional score.

“One person go down...I feel like everybody in the group could get the job done,” Woods said postgame. “...Us all together, we feed off each other's energy.”

It may be wise to rest Knight, and have him fully healthy for November. The Bruins have a game scheduled for every weekend in the final month of the regular season, taking on Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, and USC.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) fumbles while being tackled by Michigan State Spartans safety Devin Vaught (2) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backups did lose some fumbles, but the output was generally positive. At the minimum, the Bruins did enough to secure an ever-valuable conference victory.

“When you go through a physical game — like we did the last two and then again today — you find that you really need each other,” Chesney said. “As much as you might want to be the guy that carries the ball 40 times a game, it’s not feasible to exist at this level, in this league, with that many hits that your body’s got to take."

Chesney should provide updates on Knight later in the week, as UCLA prepares to host the Wolfpack at the Rose Bowl. Knight currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards, or first among players with fewer than 100 carries.