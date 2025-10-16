Inside UCLA’s Scouting Report on Maryland’s Defense
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are looking to make it three-straight wins as they play host to the surging Maryland Terrapins in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
The Terps, although starting the season 4-0, have slid recently, dropping two straight games. UCLA has been one of the biggest stories of the college football landscape for its wins over No. 7 Penn State and Michigan State.
The resurgence can be credited to the Bruins' new, simplified, yet dynamic offense under Jerry Neuheisel. As the wunderkind offensive play-caller aims to build on his short but successful resume, UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl detailed what he's seen from Maryland's defense during prep week.
- "They're really, really young but talented team," Habermehl said during Wednesday's media availability. "They have two defensive ends, both freshmen, but really good players. They're really big guys across the board; DBs, linebackers, defensive line. They have extreme effort, so it's kind of like what I was saying when we were going into Penn State.
- "We just got to focus on ourselves. Take each play at a time because those guys are going to make plays. We can't let their playmaking ability kind of set us back."
The Bruins will be donning their fan-favorite throwback uniforms as Maryland comes into town for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday.
UCLA defensive lineman Keanu Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared some early impressions on a dynamic Terps offense led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington.
- "Good, dynamic passing offense. They got a good quarterback. he can throw the ball. They got good receivers. They got a pretty solid O-line up front. So they got things. You know, it's the Big Ten, so we got to come every week. We got to bring it."
Despite being a freshman, Washington has had a solid start to the season. Williams doesn't view him as a freshman, though, just as another player on the field.
- "I've played with freshmen who are ballers, you know what I mean? So, I respect every opponent I got in front of me. I line them up as, 'You on the field for a reason.' Don't matter if you're 18 or if you're 28, it don't matter. So if you out there, you ready to play. I respect my opponents for sure."
UCLA's defense has endured a dire turnaround. Through the first three games of the season, one could argue the Bruins had the worst defense in college football.
