Inside UCLA’s Scouting Report on Maryland’s Defense

The Bruins face yet another challenge as they play host to the Terps in the Rose Bowl.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) leaps as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Lavain Scruggs (13) and defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) attempt to tackle during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are looking to make it three-straight wins as they play host to the surging Maryland Terrapins in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Terps, although starting the season 4-0, have slid recently, dropping two straight games. UCLA has been one of the biggest stories of the college football landscape for its wins over No. 7 Penn State and Michigan State.

The resurgence can be credited to the Bruins' new, simplified, yet dynamic offense under Jerry Neuheisel. As the wunderkind offensive play-caller aims to build on his short but successful resume, UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl detailed what he's seen from Maryland's defense during prep week.

UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel adjusts his headset during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "They're really, really young but talented team," Habermehl said during Wednesday's media availability. "They have two defensive ends, both freshmen, but really good players. They're really big guys across the board; DBs, linebackers, defensive line. They have extreme effort, so it's kind of like what I was saying when we were going into Penn State.
  • "We just got to focus on ourselves. Take each play at a time because those guys are going to make plays. We can't let their playmaking ability kind of set us back."

The Bruins will be donning their fan-favorite throwback uniforms as Maryland comes into town for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) catches a pass as Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) defends him during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

UCLA defensive lineman Keanu Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared some early impressions on a dynamic Terps offense led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington.

  • "Good, dynamic passing offense. They got a good quarterback. he can throw the ball. They got good receivers. They got a pretty solid O-line up front. So they got things. You know, it's the Big Ten, so we got to come every week. We got to bring it."

Despite being a freshman, Washington has had a solid start to the season. Williams doesn't view him as a freshman, though, just as another player on the field.

  • "I've played with freshmen who are ballers, you know what I mean? So, I respect every opponent I got in front of me. I line them up as, 'You on the field for a reason.' Don't matter if you're 18 or if you're 28, it don't matter. So if you out there, you ready to play. I respect my opponents for sure."

UCLA's defense has endured a dire turnaround. Through the first three games of the season, one could argue the Bruins had the worst defense in college football.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

