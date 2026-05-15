UCLA Shortstop Roch Cholowsky Compared to MLB Great

UCLA is the best team in college baseball this season, and the turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable. Just two seasons ago, the Bruins finished with a 19-33 record. Over the past two seasons, they have combined for a 94-23 record, with this year's team at 46-5 and ranked number one in the country.

The pitching staff has been a driving force behind that success. The Bruins lead the Big Ten in ERA at 3.27, rank third in strikeouts with 497, first in fewest walks allowed with 162, and second in opponent batting average at .219. But the player who has defined this UCLA team more than anyone else is shortstop Roch Cholowsky, the consensus number one prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Cholowsky leads the Big Ten in home runs with 21 on the season. He is tied for second in RBIs with 59, eighth in on-base percentage at .463, fifth in slugging percentage at .707, and ranks inside the top 20 in the conference in batting average at .338. The numbers across the board make a compelling case on their own, but it is the way he plays the game that has scouts reaching for historic comparisons.

Roch Cholowsky Compared to Derek Jeter

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play after getting Arkansas Razorbacks center fielder Justin Thomas Jr. (4) out during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Derek Jeter is one of the greatest shortstops in the history of baseball. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, five-time World Series champion, and 14-time All-Star, Jeter remains the all-time Yankees leader in hits, games played, and stolen bases. Being compared to a player of that caliber is one of the highest compliments a prospect can receive.

The comparison came from Patrick Ebert of D1Baseball during an appearance on SiriusXM, and it was rooted not just in on-field production but in the leadership qualities both players share.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As Ebert said of Cholowsky, "Roch Cholowsky is just a next-level player. I think what really makes him special is his leadership qualities, like all the things that he does kind of off the field. We know what he can do on the field. We've seen the big hits, we've seen the glove, we've seen the plays that he can make."

"Roch Cholowsky is just a next level player."



With @UCLABaseball's @CholowskyRoch leading the Bruins and setting himself up to be the #1 pick in the MLB Draft, @PatrickEbert44 compares the star shortstop to one of the best players of the modern era.@ESPN_Schick | @BigAntHerron pic.twitter.com/P26lQj1FK2 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) May 13, 2026

Ebert continued, "He has a humility to him, but he also has this presence about him. After I talked to him and met him a year ago, the first person I thought of was Derek Jeter, being that captain of the squad, just knowing your role, stepping forward, and being that presence that you can't put a price tag on."

Can Cholowsky Become Jeter?

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) signals after a strike call against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Living up to a Derek Jeter comparison is one of the most difficult burdens any prospect can carry. Jeter is among the all-time greats not just for the Yankees but for the sport itself, and Cholowsky has yet to play a single professional inning.

That said, Cholowsky has the tools to develop into that caliber of player over time. He is an elite hitter with a well-rounded offensive profile and is a polished defender at a premium position. More importantly, the intangibles that prompted the Jeter comparison in the first place, the leadership, the presence, and the ability to elevate those around him, are qualities that tend to translate from one level to the next.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

If the organization that selects him builds a strong foundation around him, Cholowsky has the makeup and the ability to be the kind of player who defines a franchise for years to come.