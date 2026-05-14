UCLA Star Pitcher Listed As Top Player in College Baseball

UCLA is the best team in college baseball this season, and the turnaround has been remarkable. Just two seasons ago, the Bruins finished with a 19-33 record. Over the past two seasons, they have combined for a 94-23 record, with this season's mark sitting at 46-5 while the program holds the number one ranking in the country.

A large part of that success has been built on dominant pitching. As a team, the Bruins lead the Big Ten in ERA at 3.27, rank third in strikeouts with 497, first in fewest walks allowed with 162, and second in opponent batting average at .219.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

UCLA Finding Groove

At the center of that pitching staff is right-handed starter Logan Reddemann, who carries an 8-0 record on the year and has established himself as one of the premier pitchers in college baseball.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently released his list of the top 20 college baseball pitchers, and Reddemann made the cut. He is ranked as the best pitcher in the Big Ten, slotting in behind Oregon State right-hander Dax Whitney and UC Santa Barbara's Jackson Flora.

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on from the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

As McDaniel writes, "Reddemann has been one of the biggest MLB prospect risers this year, going from a third-rounder to a first-rounder after 10 starts. His stats are up and his command is still sharp, evidenced by his school-record-tying 18-strikeout game earlier this season."

Reddemann As a Prospect

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Reddemann is in his junior season and spent his freshman and sophomore years at San Diego before transferring to UCLA, where he has taken his game to a whole new level. At San Diego, he was already a standout, earning All-WCC First Team honors in both of his seasons with the Toreros. The move to UCLA, however, has transformed him into a legitimate first-round talent.

He is currently ranked as the 20th overall prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft and could very well hear his name called in the first round this July. Over the offseason, working with the Bruins' pitching staff, Reddemann added strength and velocity while sharpening his entire repertoire.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

His fastball now sits at 95-96 mph and has touched as high as 99 mph, generating plenty of swings and misses. His changeup, which has long been his best secondary offering, sits at 84-85 mph and projects as a potential plus pitch at the next level. His primary weapon this season, though, has been a hard cutter sitting at 87-91 mph.

He commands it to both sides of the plate against left-handed and right-handed hitters alike, and has the ability to bury it on the corners when needed. Reddemann has also added a low-80s sweeper to his arsenal this season, and will mix in an 80-82 mph curveball early in counts to keep hitters off balance.