UCLA Freshman Phenom Among Most Impactful in College Hoops
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team retooled and regrouped this offseason, and they're primed to shoot through their Final Four ceiling from last season.
Behind top-end continuity and improvement on the edges through the transfer portal, Cori Close's squad has much more potential than last season. Another factor in that improvement is the addition of freshman star Sienna Betts, sister of the arguable best player in college basketball, Lauren Betts.
ESPN's Shane Laffin detailed 10 of the most impactful women freshman just under a month ahead of the season, and Betts came in at No. 8 on the list.
"UCLA reached the Final Four last year with a major anchor inside, Lauren Betts, but inconsistent depth behind her," Laffin wrote. "Her younger sister, Sienna, will help fill that void. She can spell Lauren in the paint, play alongside her as a stretch forward or even plug in for fellow forward Angela Dugali. Coaches praised her rebounding, competitiveness and willingness to speak up in the Bruins' locker room. Expect the younger Betts to be ready to handle significant minutes."
Betts, a 6-foot-4 forward, was NO. 2 on the 2025 SC Next 100 Rankings. Along with her high school endeavors, she's been carving her craft competing with USA Basketball, just as her sister did before her, and as her 7-foot-tall younger brother, Dylan, is doing after.
Sienna and Lauren's natural chemistry may serve as a factor in the Bruins getting over the hump and reaching a national championship.
Lauren Betts Tabbed as Big Ten's Best
Coming off a Final Four run that was cut short by the eventual champion UConn Huskies, and with media day just around the corner, the Bruins will be led by reigning defensive player of the year Lauren Betts, who is projected to be one of the best players in the country.
Along with being named unanimously to the 2025-26 Big Ten Coaches and Media All-Big Ten Teams, Betts was named the 2025-26 Preseason Player of the Year by the media and unanimously by the coaches.
Betts was joined on both preseason All-Big Ten teams by her senior point guard teammate Kiki Rice.
UCLA Athletics detailed Betts and Rice's previous seasons in a statement released announcing the Big Ten teams.
On Betts:
"Betts, coming off a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year campaign in the conference, has also been selected as the unanimous Preseason Player of the Year by Big Ten ahead of her senior year. In 2024-25, she became the first Bruin with 600+ points, 300+ rebounds, 100+ blocks in a season. The center also set a new single-season blocks record with her 100 rejections this year and captured the UCLA single-game blocks record with nine against No. 25 Baylor at the Coretta Scott King Classic. The team's leading scorer (20.2 PPG) had a career-high 33 points at No. 8 Maryland in late January, one of four games in which she scored 30+ points."
