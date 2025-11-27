Grading Bruins Women's Basketball's Performances vs Texas
UCLA would lose it's first game of the season to a very good No. 4 Texas team.
The Bruins struggled in the first half, trailing 45-25 entering the third quarter. However, a few notable players really turned on the jets and made it a four-point game late in the fourth quarter.
Gianna Kneepkens was the driving force behind UCLA’s second-half comeback. Her efficient shooting allowed the Bruins to chip away at the deficit, and she ultimately saved them from what could have been a very embarrassing loss.
She earns a B+ simply because she was very efficient and was the Bruins' top scorer in this one. Kneepkens is a key player in these high-stakes matchups.
A season low in points could not have come at a worse time for Lauren Betts. In a game of this caliber, Betts really had an opportunity to solidify herself as one of the best in college basketball.
She gets a D-, due to her lack of impact in this high-stakes game. Heading into this game, she was the Bruins' leading scorer, so expectations were set high. However, she did lead the Bruins in rebounding; the only reason she didn't earn an F.
Kiki Rice, like Kneepkens, gave UCLA a real shot at coming back after being down 20 points. Tied with Kneepkens in points in this game, her impact was truly felt, and she gave UCLA a chance to win this game. If only it had come earlier.
She earns an A-, could have been an A+ easily if she were more effective in shooting, 4-12 by no measure is a stellar shooting performance. However, she really makes up for it with her rebounding; her six boards would give UCLA the overall rebounding edge.
Back-to-back season lows for Jaquez. After a rough six-point outing against Southern, we really expected her to pick things up in this game. Hopefully, this does not turn into a growing theme down the stretch.
She earns an F, simply because she performed way below expectations and was honestly just there for the entire game. She played 30 minutes and didn't do much with it. Four shot attempts are another season low. We know what she is capable of; we need to see it.
UCLA's next matchup will come against Duke in the Player's Era Championship Consolation game on Nov. 27. Hopefully the Bruins are able to bounce back.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.