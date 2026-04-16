UCLA Ace Earns National Pitcher of the Week

UCLA's winning streak on the baseball diamond may be over after an upset loss to UC Santa Barbara this week, but the Bruins' players have continued to produce at a high level.'

This time, it's junior transfer starting pitcher Logan Reddemann earning Pitcher of the Week honors from multiple entities, including the NBCWA, the Golden Spikes Award, Perfect Game, and the Big Ten Conference.

The accolades continue to roll in for Logan Reddemann as he's named the Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Week by @NCBWA!#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/SxCFybIitZ — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 15, 2026

Logan Reddeman's Week

Reddemann had an outstanding road performance against Rutgers on the East Coast on Friday, tying a program record (set in 2000) with 18 strikeouts in a back-and-forth battle against the Scarlet Knights. He lasted eight innings and allowed just one run on two hits.

Unfortunately, the offense couldn't help him pick up his eighth win of the season. It also only managed one run, and the game went into extra innings, but the Bruins prevailed 4-1 thanks to a three-run 14th inning.

Unbelievable night for UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann. 8 IP, 18 K.



Top 20 pick. pic.twitter.com/PGBKbsiw7F — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) April 11, 2026

This is the first time Reddeman has won a Pitcher of the Week award this season. He previously won two of them in the WCC during his two years at the University of San Diego, where he was also a two-time WCC Freshman of the Week in April 2024.

Reddemann's Incredible Run

Reddemann has been on a tear for the No.1-ranked Bruins this season, posting a 7-0 record with a 2.85 ERA in nine starts. The junior is the clear No. 1 pitcher on a team that has plenty of MLB-level talent, and he can be a vital piece of a potential run to a College World Series title.

UCLA righty Logan Reddemann came out firing Friday night. 97-99 in the first, settled in 4-6 t7 through 6 innings of work. Deep arsenal w/ CB, SL, Cut, CH. @UCLABaseball @PG_Draft @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/7dc3Ij59nY — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) April 7, 2026

That's what he was brought in to do, but no one knew he'd be as good as he has been. Part of that was making the jump from the WCC to the Big Ten , even though the Big Ten isn't really considered a baseball conference. But Reddemann has more than held his own and is developing into a true ace.

He has the most strikeouts on the UCLA pitching staff, nearly doubling the production of the next closest player, and is the team leader in ERA, WHIP, batting average against, wins, and innings pitched among the Bruins' starting pitchers. He's thrown 53.2 innings this season, just 1.1 short of his total from all of 2025, and he may have a shot at topping his career-high of 76.1 innings, seeing as there are five Friday night games remaining, and Reddeman is UCLA's Friday starting pitcher.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

His next scheduled start will be this weekend against Minnesota.