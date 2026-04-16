UCLA Ace Earns National Pitcher of the Week
UCLA's winning streak on the baseball diamond may be over after an upset loss to UC Santa Barbara this week, but the Bruins' players have continued to produce at a high level.'
This time, it's junior transfer starting pitcher Logan Reddemann earning Pitcher of the Week honors from multiple entities, including the NBCWA, the Golden Spikes Award, Perfect Game, and the Big Ten Conference.
Logan Reddeman's Week
Reddemann had an outstanding road performance against Rutgers on the East Coast on Friday, tying a program record (set in 2000) with 18 strikeouts in a back-and-forth battle against the Scarlet Knights. He lasted eight innings and allowed just one run on two hits.
Unfortunately, the offense couldn't help him pick up his eighth win of the season. It also only managed one run, and the game went into extra innings, but the Bruins prevailed 4-1 thanks to a three-run 14th inning.
This is the first time Reddeman has won a Pitcher of the Week award this season. He previously won two of them in the WCC during his two years at the University of San Diego, where he was also a two-time WCC Freshman of the Week in April 2024.
Reddemann's Incredible Run
Reddemann has been on a tear for the No.1-ranked Bruins this season, posting a 7-0 record with a 2.85 ERA in nine starts. The junior is the clear No. 1 pitcher on a team that has plenty of MLB-level talent, and he can be a vital piece of a potential run to a College World Series title.
That's what he was brought in to do, but no one knew he'd be as good as he has been. Part of that was making the jump from the WCC to the Big Ten, even though the Big Ten isn't really considered a baseball conference. But Reddemann has more than held his own and is developing into a true ace.
He has the most strikeouts on the UCLA pitching staff, nearly doubling the production of the next closest player, and is the team leader in ERA, WHIP, batting average against, wins, and innings pitched among the Bruins' starting pitchers. He's thrown 53.2 innings this season, just 1.1 short of his total from all of 2025, and he may have a shot at topping his career-high of 76.1 innings, seeing as there are five Friday night games remaining, and Reddeman is UCLA's Friday starting pitcher.
His next scheduled start will be this weekend against Minnesota.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.