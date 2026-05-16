UCLA was one of the more underachieving teams in college basketball last season. After entering the year as the 12th-ranked team in the country, the Bruins never came close to living up to those expectations.

Mick Cronin brought in five players through the transfer portal after six departed, completely reshaping the roster. That portal class included Donovan Dent, Xavier Booker, Jamar Brown, Steven Jamerson, and Anthony Peoples Jr.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The group carried genuine potential to elevate the program, but it never materialized. Dent was the only player to average double-digit points, finishing with 13 per game on 41 percent shooting and just 25 percent from three-point range. The rest of the class failed to provide the consistent production Cronin needed.

Heading into next season, UCLA is on the outside looking in of the AP top 25. Cronin has worked to bring in reinforcements through the portal once again, and the hope is that the returning core pieces will give the Bruins the boost they need to get back into the national conversation. With that in mind, here is a prediction for the outcome of each home game in Big Ten play next season.

Projected Wins

Minnesota

Mar 4, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Minnesota had a difficult first season under Niko Medved, though he was able to retain key pieces from last year's roster, including Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. While the Golden Gophers are expected to improve in year two, making the trip to Los Angeles presents a real challenge. UCLA takes this one at home.

Ohio State

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler reacts against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ohio State has dealt with significant roster turnover this offseason. Star point guard Bruce Thornton is gone, and Devin Royal has entered the transfer portal. The Buckeyes are bringing in one of the top freshmen in the 2026 recruiting class, but there is too much uncertainty surrounding the program heading into next season. UCLA wins this one at home.

Oregon

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dana Altman lost his two best players from last year to the transfer portal in Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans. Oregon could be one of the bottom teams in the Big Ten next season, and playing on the road in Los Angeles will not make things easier. UCLA wins this matchup.

Penn State

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If Oregon projects as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, Penn State may project as the worst. Losing star freshman Kayden Mingo is a significant blow, and the program appears to be heading into a full reset. UCLA should handle this one comfortably at home.

Washington

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Danny Sprinkle directs his team against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Huskies had a middling campaign a year ago and have seen the majority of last season's roster depart for other programs. Coach Danny Sprinkle was not able to land any difference-makers through the portal this offseason, leaving Washington with one of the thinner rosters in the conference. UCLA wins at home.

Wisconsin

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Coach Greg Gard has not given the Badgers fanbase much reason for optimism heading into next season after a difficult offseason marked by roster losses. Wisconsin on the road in Los Angeles is a favorable matchup for the Bruins. UCLA wins this one.

Projected Losses

Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts down the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The reigning national champions were able to retain key contributors from last year's title team while adding reinforcements through the portal. Michigan is widely considered a top-three program heading into next season, and that level of talent is difficult to match regardless of venue. Michigan wins this one.

Michigan State

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan State enters next season in a similar position to Michigan, retaining core players from last year's roster while adding talent from the 2026 high school recruiting class. The Spartans are a well-constructed team that presents problems on both ends of the floor. Michigan State wins in Los Angeles.

Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum looks on in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Iowa made one of the more memorable March Madness runs last season, including a victory over defending champion Florida. Head coach Ben McCollum has established himself as one of the better coaches in the Big Ten, and his team should not be underestimated. Iowa wins this matchup.

USC

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans brought in a loaded freshman class and a strong transfer haul to complement returning guard Rodney Rice. USC enters next season with legitimate depth and upside, making them one of the more dangerous teams in the conference. USC wins in this one.