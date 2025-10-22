All Bruins

UCLA Star Named to Impressive Preseason Team

Mick Cronin's Bruins are fueled by some star power ahead of this season.

Connor Moreno

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Trent Perry (1) during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Trent Perry (1) during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins men's basketball season is just mere weeks away, and Mick Cronin's squad has one of the most promising ceilings in recent memory, in part because of the key addition of Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent.

Dent has racked up his fair share of preseason accolades before even playing a game in the blue and gold, but he was just named to the CBS Preseason All-America First Team.

The Big Ten represents three of the five spots on the first team, as Dent is joined by Purdue's one-two punch of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, alongside Texas Tech's JT Toppin and Kansas' Darryn Peterson.

Each of the three All-Preseason teams are listed below:

2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team

  • Braden Smith - Sr. Guard - Purdue
  • JT Toppin - Jr. Forward - Texas Tech
  • Darryn Peterson - Fr. Guard - Kansas
  • Trey Kaurman-Renn - Sr. Forward - Purdue
  • Donovan Dent - Sr. Guard - UCLA
ucl
Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball over Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team

  • Cameron Boozer - Fr. Forward - Duke
  • AJ Dybantsa - Fr. Forward - BYU
  • Otega Oweh - Sr. Guard - Kentucky
  • Bennett Stirtz - Sr. Guard - Iowa
  • Yaxel Lendeborg - Gr. Forward - Michigan
ucl
Utah Prep's AJ Dybantsa, of Brockton, during a game vs. Montverde Academy the HoopHall Classic at Springfield College on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. / Jason Snow / The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Third Team

  • Zuby Ejiofor - Sr. Forward - St. John's
  • PJ Haggerty - Sr. Guard - Kansas State
  • Graham Ike - Sr. Forward - Gonzaga
  • Milos Uzan - Sr. Guard - Houston
  • Darrion Williams - Sr. Guard/Forward - NC State
ucl
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty (4) drives the ball during the second half against Colorado State Rams at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kyle Boone Breaks Down Donovan Dent

CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone wrote up a preview of Dent's UCLA season. Here's what he had to say:

"Dent, a New Mexico transfer, finds himself in a new home and under a bright spotlight at UCLA after a career-best season with the Lobos in which he averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game. He was the only player in college hoops last season to average at least 20 points and six assists per game, and Dent did so on a team that won 27 games, was top-10 in adjusted pace and won the Mountain West outright.

"Dent made improvements to his game each of his first three seasons at New Mexico – from role player to starter to eventual star – and so his continual improvement should have Bruins fans champing at the bit for this season. He was top-five in league play last season in usage rate, assist rate and fouls drawn, and at UCLA his best ball may be ahead of him. That should spell good news for UCLA's offense that at times looked listless last season.

ucl
Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"UCLA coach Mick Cronin has a way of squeezing the best out of the talent he has on his roster, and this may be his most talented player since star Jaime Jaquez Jr. With the ability to create, score and defend, Dent is situated to be a key piece – perhaps the key piece – that elevates UCLA from a good team last season to a great team this season."

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.