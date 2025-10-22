UCLA Star Named to Impressive Preseason Team
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball season is just mere weeks away, and Mick Cronin's squad has one of the most promising ceilings in recent memory, in part because of the key addition of Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent.
Dent has racked up his fair share of preseason accolades before even playing a game in the blue and gold, but he was just named to the CBS Preseason All-America First Team.
The Big Ten represents three of the five spots on the first team, as Dent is joined by Purdue's one-two punch of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, alongside Texas Tech's JT Toppin and Kansas' Darryn Peterson.
Each of the three All-Preseason teams are listed below:
2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team
- Braden Smith - Sr. Guard - Purdue
- JT Toppin - Jr. Forward - Texas Tech
- Darryn Peterson - Fr. Guard - Kansas
- Trey Kaurman-Renn - Sr. Forward - Purdue
- Donovan Dent - Sr. Guard - UCLA
2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team
- Cameron Boozer - Fr. Forward - Duke
- AJ Dybantsa - Fr. Forward - BYU
- Otega Oweh - Sr. Guard - Kentucky
- Bennett Stirtz - Sr. Guard - Iowa
- Yaxel Lendeborg - Gr. Forward - Michigan
2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Third Team
- Zuby Ejiofor - Sr. Forward - St. John's
- PJ Haggerty - Sr. Guard - Kansas State
- Graham Ike - Sr. Forward - Gonzaga
- Milos Uzan - Sr. Guard - Houston
- Darrion Williams - Sr. Guard/Forward - NC State
Kyle Boone Breaks Down Donovan Dent
CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone wrote up a preview of Dent's UCLA season. Here's what he had to say:
"Dent, a New Mexico transfer, finds himself in a new home and under a bright spotlight at UCLA after a career-best season with the Lobos in which he averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game. He was the only player in college hoops last season to average at least 20 points and six assists per game, and Dent did so on a team that won 27 games, was top-10 in adjusted pace and won the Mountain West outright.
"Dent made improvements to his game each of his first three seasons at New Mexico – from role player to starter to eventual star – and so his continual improvement should have Bruins fans champing at the bit for this season. He was top-five in league play last season in usage rate, assist rate and fouls drawn, and at UCLA his best ball may be ahead of him. That should spell good news for UCLA's offense that at times looked listless last season.
"UCLA coach Mick Cronin has a way of squeezing the best out of the talent he has on his roster, and this may be his most talented player since star Jaime Jaquez Jr. With the ability to create, score and defend, Dent is situated to be a key piece – perhaps the key piece – that elevates UCLA from a good team last season to a great team this season."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.