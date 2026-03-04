The Bruins were able to pull off an incredible 20-point victory over No. 9 Nebraska, thanks to a few very notable performances.

After falling to Minnesota on Saturday, UCLA knew it needed to respond. Following the result against Nebraska, it is clear that the message was received. However, that does not necessarily mean the Bruins played a flawless game from start to finish.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives the baseline past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Trent Perry was the clear MVP of the game. His 20 points on over 50 percent shooting from the field easily make this one of his best performances of the season. If he hadn’t played as well as he did, UCLA likely would have lost this game by a considerable margin. Instead, Perry delivered when the Bruins needed him most.

For that reason, he earns an A+. The stakes entering this game could not have been higher for UCLA, and Perry proving he can perform in a big moment should provide the team with a major confidence boost heading toward Big 10 Tournament play. He has the talent to carry UCLA deep into the season.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark struggled in this one. After a 17-point performance against Minnesota, it seemed reasonable to expect him to build on that momentum. Instead, he finished with just four points.

While it can be difficult to find consistent scoring volume on a roster as deep as UCLA’s, there’s still little excuse for missing that many threes. If Clark can’t rediscover his shooting touch against USC and beyond, UCLA may need to lean more heavily on other players to generate offense. That’s not ideal for either side.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent also had a rough shooting night, but like in previous games, his playmaking helped compensate. His assists continue to be a major part of UCLA’s offensive success.

Still, at this point in the season, the Bruins need more scoring from Dent. For that reason, he earns a B-. When Dent is playing at his best, UCLA looks nearly unbeatable. But if he can’t consistently find his scoring rhythm, the team’s performance could fluctuate at the worst possible time.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) drives the baselines as UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) defends during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. was excellent in this matchup. Every time he touched the ball, it felt like something positive might happen. His ability to create momentum in transition was particularly noticeable and gave UCLA a psychological edge throughout the game.

For that reason, he earns an A. He didn’t do anything overly flashy, but he played his style of basketball and executed it well. His eight rebounds were also key, helping UCLA edge Nebraska on the glass 36–34.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau didn’t have his best game, and there’s no way around that. However, similar to other nights where he hasn’t produced at his usual level, some of that can be attributed to other Bruins carrying more of the scoring load.

For that reason, he earns a C+. That grade may seem low, but it reflects the standard Bilodeau has set for himself. Looking ahead, he will still need to be UCLA’s primary scoring option. If he settles back into that role, the Bruins will be much better positioned to win consistently.

