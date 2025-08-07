This Surprise Tennessee Bond is Powering UCLA's Defense
The transfer portal period was especially impactful for UCLA this offseason as the Bruins overhauled much of their roster and brought in nearly 30 new faces.
Of the many new faces, Oklahoma transfer safety Key Lawrence is expected to be one of the most impactful. What drew him to Westwood, though? The answer: a childhood friend of over 10 years.
"That's my brother, that's like my brother, man," Lawrence said of Bruins defensive lineman Gary Smith III. "He's one of the big reasons I came out here as well. Because, for my last year [and] for his last year, we just thought, 'Why not? Why not play together at this prestigious university and get the job done?'"
Lawrence and Smith hail from Tennessee. Both entering their final year of eligibility, Smith hails from Shelbyville and Lawrence from Nashville. Their bond and friendship dates back over a decade and is rekindled in Westwood.
Lawrence, Smith And How They'll Impact UCLA
Smith is returning to the Bruins this season in hopes of showing promise after missing all of last season with an injury. The former Duke Blue Devil transferred to UCLA in 2022 and appeared in 10 games in 2023, finishing with 21 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Smith is expected to be a big contributor on the line behind Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams, who is also returning from injury.
Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Lawrence is the projected box safety starter and will be one of the most important figures in the Bruins' pass defense this season, amongst an overhauled group of defenders.
