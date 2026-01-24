UCLA Continues to Trend For Elite 2026 Forward

Although UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and his staff’s priority is the 2025-2026 college basketball season as they enter the heart of Big Ten play, the Bruins have also been highly active on the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few weeks, UCLA has made significant progress with some of its top targets in the 2026 cycle, including a four-star forward who had previously named the Bruins as one of his final five schools.

UCLA is Making Progress With Four-Star 2026 Forward

On Jan. 4, UCLA on SI reported that Joe Philon, a four-star power forward from Montverde Academy in Tampa Bay, Florida, had named UCLA among his top five schools, along with Ohio State, UNLV, USF, and Xavier.

Philon is one of the top recruits in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 52 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 7 power forward, and the No. 7 prospect from Florida.

Since being named in his top five, UCLA has continued to make progress with Philon, and in a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, the 6’8” forward provided an update on where the Bruins stand in his process.

Philon explained that he’s been in constant communication with the Bruins staff and that he’s slated to travel to Westwood for a visit with UCLA near the end of January, adding that it will be his first time on the West Coast.

“I’ve been talking with them a lot; we’ve been in contact constantly,” Philon told Shaw. “I set up a visit with them for later this month. I’m looking forward to that one. Will be my first time on a visit that far away on the West Coast.”

The Montverde star went on to speak about the history of the Bruins basketball program, highlighting UCLA's culture and calling the program a Blue Blood.

“They are a historical basketball program with all the guys that came through there, and all the culture they got out there,” Philon told Shaw. “I mean, they are basically a West Coast blue blood. So just being able to see that program with so many big names and history is just a blessing.”

Philon currently doesn't have a commitment date, but he did tell Shaw that development, culture, and education will be key factors in his decision.

While all of Philon’s finalists remain in contention for him, it’s clear he’s highly interested in the Bruins. If Cronin and company can impress him during his visit later this month, UCLA should be well-positioned to land him.

