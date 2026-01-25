UCLA Extends Offer to 4-Star 2027 Quarterback

Since the college football offseason began, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail, offering and making progress with some of the nation's top prospects.

Over the past few weeks, UCLA has started targeting several prospects in the 2027 class, including recently extending an offer to a four-star in-state quarterback.

Bruins Offer Top In-State Quarterback

On Jan. 22, UCLA extended an offer to Dane Weber, a four-star quarterback from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. He shared on X that the Bruins offered him, writing, “Extremely grateful to receive an offer from UCLA!!!”

Weber is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and is being pursued by several programs. The Bruins are the 19th Division I program to offer him, joining Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, and more.

Shortly after receiving his offer from UCLA, Weber spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about the Bruins.

He explained that, growing up in California, he had always dreamed of being offered by the Bruins. He also noted that with the new coaching staff in place, he’s intrigued by the program and is looking forward to taking visits to UCLA as his recruitment continues.

“UCLA was always a dream for any Cali kid,” Weber told Biggins. “It’s just up the road so it’s easy to visit and stay in contact with the coaches. With the new staff in place, it’s definitely an intriguing option for me. I will definitely be visiting more than once and I’m looking forward to getting up there soon.”

Weber is coming off a strong season at Chaparral, where, according to his X, he threw for 3,645 yards and 41 touchdowns and added 688 yards and 14 scores on the ground. He’d be an excellent addition to the Bruins’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 356 overall player nationally, the No. 24 quarterback, and the No. 34 prospect in California.

Although UCLA’s offer comes relatively late in his process, it’s clear he’s interested in the program. Chesney and his staff should look to get him to Westwood for a visit as soon as possible to strengthen their relationship with the four-star signal-caller and boost their standing in his recruitment.

As of now, Weber hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving UCLA plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment. If the Bruins continue pushing for him in the coming weeks, they should be able to position themselves as contenders for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

