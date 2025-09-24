UCLA’s Best Bowler Emerges After Bye Week Fun
Part of UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper's plan to "reset" the Bruins during their bye week was taking the team away from the football field and to the bowling lanes.
It was part of a planned team bonding exercise that still gets every player in a competitive environment, and UCLA's boisterous leader and starting safety Key Lawrence detailed the outing while proclaiming he is the team's best bowler.
"The thing is, everything is about us right now," Lawrence said during Tuesday's media availability. "So I like that coach Skipper is understanding that we're just trying to build ourselves up, get the chemistry going, and just understanding that it's just day by day. If we focus on each other, the game will reflect itself."
Lawrence then added, jokingly, but also seriously, "I don't want to talk about bowling because everybody knows I'm the best bowler on the team. So, I don't really want to harp and bash nobody right now. I'm a perfect 300 bowler, ask whoever you want to ask."
From Bye Week Bowling to Bowl Game Dreams: UCLA's Reset
Winless through three games, the Bruins' chance at making a bowl game is becoming increasingly unlikely. After all, making a bowl game was UCLA's baseline goal going into the season, having finished last year with just five wins.
But Skipper, who is stepping in for the recently relieved DeShaun Foster, made an effort to get back to that goal by actually going bowling.
The Bruins had a bye in Week 4, allowing Skipper to take his team back to "training camp," as he quipped. An integral part of every training camp?
"A little team activity, team bonding," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We went bowling. To get in a fun atmosphere and still be competing. That was the whole thought behind it. And I also wanted to get out of the building to be honest, even for me and the coach's sake.
"We've been locked in just working and grinding and all that stuff, so we needed to get away and just kind of take a deep breath and compete in a different way. So I enjoyed watching the guys have a little fun, having them try to get the highest score. And then we ate dinner there also. So, it was all good."
Skipper is familiar with bowling. He took Fresno State to two bowl games. First as acting head coach in 2023 and second as interim last season.
But this situation is different. Skipper has been searching for ways to turn the ship around following Foster's firing. So far, the word out of his pseudo-training camp is good, and even players are taking the effort to lift morale.
