UCLA's Skipper Shares Early Penn State Film Takeaways

The Bruins' interim head coach has a huge test in his second game at the helm in Westwood.

Connor Moreno

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) attempts to push forward with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions defense during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) attempts to push forward with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions defense during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
A win against Northwestern in Tim Skipper's UCLA Bruins coaching debut may have been a great ramp-up for the interim coach's first big test against Penn State this Saturday.

But a loss and a 0-4 Bruins start makes Week 6 an even steeper climb for Skipper and his squad. UCLA had two weeks to prepare for the Wildcats, but will have to turn around quickly to prep for the No. 7 Nittany Lions.

During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his early takeaways from watching film on Penn State.

"Well-coached team," Skipper said. "Coach [James] Franklin always has those guys ready to go. He's a top-notch coach in this profession, and you see it by the product you watch film on."

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and quarterback Drew Allar (15) react after losing to the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

Skipper then broke down what he saw from the Nittany Lions on both sides of the ball.

Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Offense

"Their offense is going to give you a lot of eye candy. I mean, they're going to shift motion, and then they're going to do what they're going to do on the play. Sp, you're going to have to be locked in. You're going to have to adjust to formations, and they run every formation. And they invent formations. They have offensive tackles out wide.

"I mean, it's going to be one of those games where we're going to have to lock into what we're doing and adapt to the formations and looks that they givs us. They run every play in the book, every motion in the book, every shift in the book. So, we're going to need to be ready for that."

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks downfield prior to throwing during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Defense

"On defense, they're going to have their front four. They're a four-down operation. They're going to line up and then they're going to disguise and move everybody that's behind them, and you're going to have to figure out, 'Is this Cover 3? Is this man? Is this split safety?' We're going to have to figure out the back end because it's gong to move once the ball snaps.

"So, their d-line is very, very good, very athletic, very physical. They do a great job and they let their speed in the back end with their linebackers and DBs take over. So, we're going to have our hands full. It's probably, pound-for-pound, athlete-to-athlete, position-wise, the best team we have played."

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Karson Kiesewetter (28) and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) react during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

